50 Years Ago in Burke County

Thieves steal drugs from store following fire (Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1972)

“I had a big Halloween!”

This was the wry observation of H.F. Bobbitt, owner of Clinic Drug Store in Glen Alpine, scene of a fire and later a break-in last night.

He believes the fire started when a cardboard box that was used to dump trash into an incinerator was left behind when the store closed. Employees apparently were unaware that the box had been scorched from its exposure to the incinerator and was smoldering.

Neighbor Paul Hennessee called the fire in when he smelled smoke at about 9:20 p.m. The smoke was reported to be coming from the top of the building and could be smelled all over town.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Merchandise on top of the counter next to which the box was placed was destroyed, but because the countertop was Formica, a more serious fire was prevented.

After checking on the store a second time at 11:30 p.m., Bobbitt returned home.

When he came to open the store this morning, he found thieves had drilled several holes in the door at the back of the store and knocked out a panel to enter a storeroom, where they plowed through a wall to avoid a second door wired with a burglar alarm.

The thieves made off with an estimated 2,000 tablets of morphine and amphetamine.

“They knew exactly what they wanted,” Bobbitt said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, with assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver survives plunge off of bridge (Friday, Oct. 27, 1972)

A 1971 Ford Mustang plunged an estimated 50 feet off of the College Street bridge over the Southern Railroad Friday at 2:20 p.m. and landed beside the tracks. Police report that the car went through the bridge railing on the left-hand side. It had been raining, and the pavement was slick at the time of the accident. Miraculously, the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated at Grace Hospital. Damage to the car was estimated at $2,695. Damage to the overpass, owned by the city of Morganton, was estimated at $200.

Meal delivery program grows (Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1972)

The Meals on Wheels program started at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton is now reaching out into the community. The program furnishes meals to clients not able to prepare such food for themselves.

Clients include homebound seniors, blind individuals and those with serious illnesses referred to the program through a variety of sources, such as their doctors, their pastors, the Burke County Health Department or the Burke County Department of Social Services. Clients pay what they can afford for the meals.

Women of FPC began the mission project in September to carry meals to homebound members of their congregation, but realized there was a greater need in the area. They volunteer their time and cars to deliver meals at a set hour each day.

The meal package contains hot food for the noon hour and cold food for the following meal. The meals, obtained from a local source, are already packaged.

“Four other Morganton churches have already expressed a desire to participate (in the program),” said Mrs. Francis Keller, chair of the FPC Meals on Wheels program.

Example set for all ages – editorial (published Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1972)

Jeffrey Lackey, a sixth-grader at Chesterfield School, where he is a member of the Lucky Three 4-H Club, went out on his own the other day and collected $10 for the Burke County United Fund. The United Fund contributes to the support of 4-H clubs.

“These contributions will aid many worthy agencies in Burke County, including 4-H,” Lackey said. “Doing this has helped me to become aware of the purpose of the United Fund. It also was an experience that will help me in my 4-H work in the future.”

Lackey learned a lesson that men and women many times his age might well learn. This is an awareness that many people have and everybody should cultivate.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (published Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1972)

We were driven around Saturday, and one section we visited was Emerywood. To say the section is beautiful is putting it mildly. Pretty homes, paved streets and well-kept lawns make it a real beautiful area.

The new Freedom High School a bit west of the city is rapidly nearing completion, and what a school it will be! It looks like a dream of the future. To make a long story short, the building and grounds are out of this world. Progress in education.

Come to think of it, we were in uptown Morganton Saturday and pleased to note there were shoppers aplenty. We must not neglect the old reliable uptown Morganton. It has been with us all these years, supporting our churches, schools and all local projects.

Yes, the United Fund drive is still on. If you give the United Way, you will be giving to all worthy causes in one lump.