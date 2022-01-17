50 Years Ago in Burke County

Thieves busy in the Valdese area
Multiple break-ins in Valdese, including Rock Drug Store on Main Street, caused an unusually busy weekend for the Valdese Police Department.
Other break-ins were reported at Fred Ribet’s Pure Oil service station, Valdese Community Center and Speed Wash Laundry.
A number of drugs containing opium were taken from the narcotics cabinet of Rock Drug Store between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday after thieves entered the store by breaking the glass out of one of the double doors on the right-hand side of the building with a heavy object, according to Police Chief Oscar Pascal. The thieves did not take any money from the cash register. A pack of cigarettes left at the scene of the crime may provide fingerprints.
Four new, wide-tread tires and two recapped snow tires, all worth about $220, were stolen from the service station. Vending machines were emptied of cash the community center and laundry facility.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Valdese Police Department in the effort to track down the thieves.
Local student awarded for speech
Kathy Roper, a student at Drexel High School, recently won the “Voice of Democracy” contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its auxiliaries at the district level. The theme was “My Responsibility for Freedom.” Her taped speech will be judged on the state level tomorrow night in Charlotte. The 14th District VFW honored district winners at an awards dinner at the Newton Post No. 5305, where Roper received a $50 US savings bond.
Fire damages laundromat
The Morganton Fire Department responded to a fire at the F&L Laundry at the corner of Lenoir and Tate streets at 2 a.m. today. The cause of the fire, which started above the dryers and spread above the sub-ceiling, was determined to be electrical. No one was injured in the blaze, but several rafters were damaged. Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.
Commissioners discuss trash problems
The Burke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday night with trash haulers to discuss a proposed ordinance regulating the collection of trash in Burke County, but reached no final agreement. The board attempted to iron out many problems that the new and strict ordinance proposed has revealed.
The haulers have received severe criticism in recent months for irregularity in pick-ups, variation in fees charged, spillage on the highways and seemingly arbitrary refusals to serve some county residents.
The proposed ordinance would require haulers to be professionally bonded for $5,000. The sum will serve as a performance bond against which the county could collect in the event haulers were grossly negligent in their duties.
The ordinance also would provide for the issuance of permits to individual trash collectors for a $10 fee, and if they were doing residential collection, would guarantee the haulers under franchise a particular area. No competition for residential collection would be allowed.
Wounded warrior on mend pursues education
Roy Staley, a Vietnam War veteran from Glen Alpine, has been released from the US Army after recuperating from serious injuries he sustained in combat in 1969. Staley, who was treated at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC and at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is now back home and ready to complete his high school education. He has enrolled in the Learning Lab at Western Piedmont Community College and will study the required minimum 12 hours per week to be eligible to receive VA benefits. By the nature of the equipment and staff, the Learning Lab enables students to work at their own pace and as their schedules permit. After completing his studies, Staley will take a GED exam to earn his diploma.
New bridge in Glen Alpine under construction
Construction is progressing on footings for a new overhead bridge being installed in Glen Alpine by the State Highway Department. The new bridge, which will span the tracks of the Southern Railway, will be off US 70 just west of the present narrow wooden bridge that it will replace. The $170,000 project is scheduled for completion in July, according to State Highway Commissioner Jack B. Kirksey.
This article is sponsored by The History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.