50 Years Ago in Burke County

Wounded warrior on mend pursues education

Roy Staley, a Vietnam War veteran from Glen Alpine, has been released from the US Army after recuperating from serious injuries he sustained in combat in 1969. Staley, who was treated at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC and at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is now back home and ready to complete his high school education. He has enrolled in the Learning Lab at Western Piedmont Community College and will study the required minimum 12 hours per week to be eligible to receive VA benefits. By the nature of the equipment and staff, the Learning Lab enables students to work at their own pace and as their schedules permit. After completing his studies, Staley will take a GED exam to earn his diploma.