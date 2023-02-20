News Herald publisher named Man of the Year (Friday, Feb. 23, 1973)

J.D. Fitz, publisher of The News Herald, has been named Man of the Year for 1972 by the Rotary Club of Morganton.

In addition to serving as publisher of The News Herald, Fitz is president of the North Carolina Press Association, former president of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and has been active in civic and church affairs. As a member of Rotary, he began a “Tourist of the Week” project in which members halt an out-of-state car and invite the occupants to be guests at the club’s weekly luncheon. This project, still going strong, has attracted nationwide attention for Morganton.

Fitz, who has resided in Burke County for more than 27 years, was chosen by a secret club committee. He will be honored at an upcoming banquet hosted by the club, where merchant Burand McGinnis, the 1971 Man of the Year, will pass the trophy to Fitz. Details of the program will be arranged as soon as a time is set for the community-wide dinner.

Waldensian museum planned for Valdese (Monday, Feb. 19, 1973)

Plans for a Waldensian museum were unveiled at the 125th anniversary celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation of the Waldenses that took place at Waldensian Presbyterian Church of Valdese Saturday evening.

W. Harold Mitchell, chair of the historical committee, announced the plans and said a financial campaign for its construction will be created in the next few days. The museum will be built on the site where The Maze now stands at the corner of Italy Street and St. Germain Ave. The cost is not expected to exceed $92,000.

Waldensian historical items are presently preserved and displayed in Tron Hall, which is considered completely inadequate for keeping museum pieces, due to its lack of temperature and humidity controls. For example, photos stored in the building that are 75-80 years old are drying out and will eventually be ruined if they are kept there.

The new museum, which will be built by Guy Frye and Sons Inc. of Longview, will be approximately 3,000 square feet and include a full basement. A challenge gift of $25,000 for the project has been offered by Mrs. John P. Rostan Sr., John P. Rostan Jr. and Waldensian bakeries.

Woman with memory loss thanks community for care (Thursday, Feb. 22, 1973)

When Christine Jones thinks of Morganton, she has very special thoughts for Western Carolina Center and the vocational rehabilitation facility at Broughton Hospital. She credits them with playing a key role in her long road to recovery.

Ten years ago, when Jones was a 15-year-old sophomore at Valdese High School, she contracted viral encephalitis. She was unconscious for 13 weeks and spent several months at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Her temperature ran so high that some of her brain cells were destroyed, which affected her memory.

Her past was almost completely wiped out, and she had to begin life all over again. When she came home from the hospital, she didn’t recognize her own home, but did seem to know her parents. She couldn’t remember anything she experienced more recent than the fourth grade. She was unable to return to public school, but was assisted at Western Carolina Center for a few years. She also received training from Broughton’s vocational rehabilitation program, which enabled her to get a job at Cline’s Hosiery Mill in Hildebran.

Jones recently wrote a poem called, “The Town Which Holds a Heart,” to show her love and appreciation to the city of Morganton and sent it to The News Herald. She has written other poems dedicated to WCC and its staff and clients, and to Broughton.

She is currently pursuing her GED at a vocational rehabilitation school in Dover, Delaware and is engaged to be married.

Local Moose to observe anniversary (Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2023)

Cecil D. Webster, past supreme governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose, will be the featured speaker at the Morganton Moose Lodge’s 20th anniversary celebration this weekend.

The event will include a dinner and dance on Saturday evening and a note-burning ceremony Sunday afternoon marking the final payment for the lodge property. Members purchased the old Ed Williams farm of about 86 acres 18 years ago. They met in an old farmhouse located on the property for a few years until the current structure was built.

The group also will accept an enrollment class with about 100 candidates. The Morganton Moose Lodge currently has 673 members.

The celebration will be led by local Moose governor Bill Mull and Durward Clarke, secretary and past local governor.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (Tuesday, Feb. 20, 1973)With $131,150 worth of construction in January, we consider that pretty doggone good for a “dead of the winter” month – don’t you? It is proof positive that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” And who doesn’t like it?

Come to think of it, that section on the area bordering our community college is growing by leaps and bounds. And while we are at it, Highway 64, Burkemont Avenue, is a real beauty after being widened. What an improvement!

Ingle Development Inc. has a permit to build another residence on the Bethel Road project. And, we add, what a development!

Had you thought of it, that Morganton is well blessed with motels? We have the Rainbow Inn, Boxwood Motel, Quality Inn and Holiday Inn, and they are all second to none.