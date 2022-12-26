50 Years Ago in Burke County

Bank robbery believed to be professional job (Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1972)

A total of $24,000 was allegedly stolen from the Wachovia Bank branch in Hildebran late Friday, although bank officials would neither confirm nor deny facts regarding the event.

Unconfirmed reports say the money was stolen by two masked robbers after one of the men held six employees at gunpoint while the other man went behind the counter and placed the money in a paper bag. The whole incident reportedly took less than two minutes.

According to a Wachovia Bank executive from Morganton, four customers were in the bank during the heist, with three additional customers in the bank’s drive-thru lanes. A customer also reportedly walked into the bank while the robbery was taking place. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Witnesses claim they saw the suspects flee in a green Oldsmobile Toronado with a Michigan license plate. The men are still at large, despite the fact that a Burke County deputy was on scene five minutes after the bank’s alarm was activated, and more deputies, as well as agents from the SBI and FBI, arrived soon afterward.

School offices ransacked (Friday, Dec. 29, 1972)

The offices of Hildebran High School and Hildebran Elementary School were recently ransacked by one or more people, according to Lohr Loveland, principal of Hildebran Elementary.

The vandals allegedly broke the glass out of the principal’s office door in both the elementary and high school buildings and forced the doors open with some sort of instrument. Money appeared to be the reason for the break-in, because nothing seemed to be missing from the offices. No money had been left there over the holidays.

A storage room in the cafeteria area also was broken into, but nothing was taken from there, either. Two pencil machines inside the buildings were opened, but the money from them had already been removed by school officials.

The incident is under investigation by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

School system featured in radio program (Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1972)

Schools in Burke County are big news, according to Richard Burton, news and public affairs director of WSVM Radio.

Burton created the “Projection 70” program to tell stories of education in Burke County past, present and future in response to a request from the school system to help make local people more aware of how and why their schools function.

The program, which will air for 15 minutes once a week, debuted with an interview featuring Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. He outlined the background of the recent school consolidation and what it could accomplish. A second program was devoted to the changing faces of education and the type of new schools that will be needed. One program of special interest featured a panel discussion with Weaver and Dr. Gordon C. Blank, president of Western Piedmont Community College, on the way their programs, especially vocational ones, can support and enhance each other.

The program is run from tape, rather than live, because it proved so attractive to four other radio stations that they asked to use the tapes.

Recreation center names director (Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022)

Larry Ray Benfield of Valdese has been named Burke County’s first director of recreation by the Burke County Recreation Commission.

In that capacity, Benfield will “be responsible for the administration and supervision of the county’s recreation program, which will be implemented initially through the use of eight existing high schools in the county,” according to Jimmy Jacumin, chair of the recreation commission.

Jacumin said they were looking for a candidate that knew the county and its people, was familiar with the existing recreation facilities and had a business as well as recreation background.

Benfield said he hopes to eventually “implement a well-rounded program for all ages from 6 to 60.”

Interstate construction to link Hildebran and Conover (Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1972)

The missing link of Interstate 40 between Conover and Hildebran is set to move toward reality as four contracts for construction of the 11.8-mile link are scheduled for letting by the North Carolina State Highway Commission during the first half of 1973.Two contracts will be awarded in February, and two in May, according to information from the commission.

The two in February will cover construction of a large interchange of US 321 and I-40 south of Hickory and a 3.9-mile section between NC 16 at Conover and Sweetwater Road. The interchange is to be built south of US 64-70 behind the Ramada Inn and will connect with NC 127 at Brookford.

Scheduled for letting in May are two contracts covering the construction of I-40 from Hildebran to the US 321 interchange, and from that point to Sweetwater Road.