50 Years Ago in Burke County

Burke County boy fatally shot

Frank Dale, 15, of Morganton, died at Grace Hospital Tuesday evening after he was fatally shot with a .30-.30 caliber rifle. He was allegedly shot by his friend, Frankie Clifford Fredell, 16, also of Morganton, who was charged with Dale’s murder.

An officer with the Morganton Police Department was called to the trailer park where Dale and Fredell live. The officer found Dale alive, but bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was lying across the hitch of a trailer owned by James Holland, a short distance from the trailer where Fredell lives.

A trail of blood led to the scene of the shooting at the Fredell trailer, where the officer found a single-shot, .410 shotgun lying on the floor of a bedroom and a .30-.30 lever action rifle lying on the bed. There was a bullet hole in the wall of the bedroom. Police believe that Dale left the bedroom mortally wounded, exited the trailer and collapsed near Holland’s trailer. Fredell called for an ambulance from a neighbor’s home. The investigation is ongoing.

Fair opening draws large crowd

In spite of the damp weather last night, a large crowd turned out for the opening of the 22nd annual Burke County Fair.

The fair opened with a special ceremony featuring James A. Graham, North Carolina commissioner of agriculture, as keynote speaker. He commended the Burke County Fair for being one of the top 10 agricultural fairs in the state for several years. He urged all residents to attend and visit the exhibits. He said fair exhibits bring together education, agriculture and industry.

The Morganton High School Band performed a concert at the opening. The fireworks show by Charlie Eller was postponed due to inclement weather. Fair organizers hope the show will be able to take place tonight or Thursday night. Today’s events will include livestock judging and gospel music performances. There are many rides and midway attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Hildebran home burns to ground

A farmhouse that was recently the scene of two raids by deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office burned to the ground Saturday evening.

The farmhouse, located off Carolina Mills Road in Hildebran, was caving in by the time Icard and George Hildebran firefighters arrived at the scene. Sixteen firefighters using four trucks fought the blaze for almost two hours. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Clayton Mosteller, who owns the home, was not on scene at the time of the fire.

Deputies raided the property back in July and found a massive underground still in the backyard. The area had been dug out with a backhoe and roofed. The still, capable of producing thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol, was set up underneath.

Later this summer, Mosteller reportedly allowed a large group of local youths to occupy the farmhouse, 20 of whom were later arrested there on illegal drug charges. Some of the youth stayed at the farmhouse following that incident, but were not in the home when it burned.

Fire officials noted that public attitude regarding recent events at the farmhouse were “less than positive.”

Local bus service may be discontinued

The Morganton area will lose its only local bus service in the near future if some financial assistance is not forthcoming.

“It has now become financially infeasible to continue the operation of the Suburban Coach Company as in the past, due to the heavy financial loss which continues to be sustained,” said Lawrence Stoker, Suburban Coach president, in a meeting with community leaders.

Stoker estimated that the company was losing more than $10,000 in annual income on its Morganton routes due to lack of passenger revenue. He asked officials with the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, the Morganton Merchants’ Association, the city of Morganton and Burke County if they were interested in subsidizing the operation of the company in Morganton to keep the buses running there.

Plans were made to conduct a survey to determine the number of passengers riding the buses, where they are going and why. After the survey is completed, they will analyze the results and make a decision.

Eastern Burke road plagued by dust, mud

When the weather is dry for a few days, the houses and cars of five families who live along Huffman Road in Hildebran stay covered with a layer of red dust and grit that makes cleaning useless. When the rains come, the dust becomes a red slick of mucky goo that makes driving hazardous, if not impossible.

One resident, Mrs. Charles Burns, said the dust is so bad that she has to clean her air conditioner filter every other day. When the road is muddy, her husband has been called on several times to pull stuck cars up the hill and out of ditches with his tractor.

The Hildebran Jaycees encountered a problem with the road following a recent dinner meeting at the Optimist Clubhouse for contestants of the Miss Hildebran pageant. In order to get to the clubhouse, visitors must travel Huffman Road. The meeting took place after several weeks of hot, dry weather left a layer of dust on the road at least an inch thick. While the Jaycees were having dinner, the heavens opened and poured down a torrent of rain. They left the meeting to find Huffman Road inches deep in mud.

Zula Berry Knight and her daughter, Robin Berry, said they will never forget that night, as their car spun in the goo for an hour by three different drivers before Burns arrived to pull the car out with his tractor. Irving Eggers of Morganton was seen pushing vehicles while wading ankle-deep in the muck.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners recently approved a petition sponsored by the Hildebran-Icard Community Development Council to have Huffman Road paved. The petition has been sent to the North Carolina State Highway Commission.