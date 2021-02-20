Archaeologists search for historic Native American rock art

During past decades, the National Forest Service and partner agencies have documented dozens of ancient Native American rock art, petroglyphs (rock carvings) and pictographs (rock paintings) throughout the mountains of western North Carolina, according to local historian and author Larry Clark. Its goal is to record and conserve this ancient record of Native Americans who first settled here thousands of years ago.

Some time ago, archaeologist Scott Ashcraft searched portions of Burke County while hearing rumors about potential finds and has documented six rock art sites in the county so far, including historic examples. His search has been renewed by Caroline Boerger, an intern with the National Forest Service and student archaeologist at Appalachian State University.

Clark said Boerger investigated old reports while hoping to hear about new leads from Burke County residents. One promising lead is listed as being located on “Lettered Rock Ridge” east of Hawksbill Mountain near the Linville Gorge area. Although described in early 20th century written accounts, this site is not mentioned after the 1930s. While this “art,” scratched or painted onto stone, may have been removed, Boerger is eager to talk with anyone who has a related story or photograph or may suggest looking for more rock art in this area of Burke County.