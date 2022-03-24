Burke County then and now - looking back through history

Take a look back at some of the memorable events that took place in or affected Burke County, reported in The News Herald in the last 136 years:

1912: First high school opens in Burke County

Glen Alpine High School was the first high school that opened to students in Burke County, Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, said.

“The contract for construction of Glen Alpine High School was signed April 16, 1934,” reads information from the Picture Burke project of the N.C. Room. “A Hickory firm was awarded the contract for $38,965.15. Thirty percent of the amount required was contributed by the Public Works Administration. The building was to include a principal’s office, six classrooms, reading room and library, home economics department and an auditorium and balcony with a seating capacity of 825.”

1916: The 1916 Flood

In mid-July 1916, two hurricanes came together over western North Carolina, pouring rain so quickly over the area that most of this part of the state was under water, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources reported in a previous News Herald article.

“The result was catastrophic,” a news release from the department said. “Landslides wiped out whole families. Currents ripped babies from their parents’ arms. Rivers washed away thousands of jobs. When the water finally receded, at least 50 lay dead, damages totaled in the millions of dollars, and a thick black sludge remained where crops once stood. The scope of the devastation was almost inconceivable.”

It was estimated that the flood caused $10 million to $25 million worth of damage. Accounting for inflation, $25 million would roughly be a half-billion dollars in today’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

1916-23: Construction of Lake James

Lake James in Burke County was created when dams were constructed across the Catawba River and two of its tributaries, Paddy’s Creek and Linville River, according to a history published by North Carolina State Parks agency.

“These impoundments were connected by a broad canal to form a 6,812-acre body of water,” the history reads. “Named for James B. Duke, founder of Duke Power Company, Lake James has been a hydroelectric unit for the power company since the early 1900s.”

1918: Spanish flu epidemic

The Spanish flu began in Spain in May 1918 and quickly became a global pandemic, according to a previous News Herald article. The Morganton Town Council issued a stay-at-home order for residents Oct. 5, 1918, under the direction of Dr. Isaac Montrose Taylor, town physician and health and quarantine officer.

Local doctors were instructed to place a placard on the home of anyone diagnosed with the disease to warn potential visitors. Patients and their families were not allowed to leave their homes for 12 days after the onset of their symptoms. Funerals were ordered to be attended by family only, unless held outside. Anyone caught violating the lockdown would be fined $50.

An article from Oct. 17, 1918, reported that Morganton had 100 cases of the Spanish flu, several of which had been fatal. On Oct. 24, The News Herald reported a critical shortage of local doctors and nurses needed to treat flu victims. There were only three doctors available to treat all of the patients in Burke County. Grace Hospital was declared an emergency facility, with medical staff treating Spanish flu patients almost exclusively.

After receiving help from the American Red Cross, the county started to see the number of cases become more manageable by the end of the month.

Early- to mid-20th century: The rise of textile and furniture manufacturing

Several factors contributed to the rapid rise of furniture and textile industries in Burke County, according to previous News Herald articles. One was the vast and varied amount of local timber. Another was an abundance of water and labor that enabled people to build and staff mills cheaply. The introduction of hydroelectric systems and access to the railroad accelerated that ability.

Major furniture plants, such as Henredon and Drexel-Heritage Furniture, employed many Burke County residents and kept the local economy booming during the height of their productivity in the mid-20th century.

More recently, many of the industries moved overseas, and the major furniture companies in Burke County were sold off to outside investment groups.

1930s to 1950s: Polio epidemics hit Burke County

Burke County suffered through two waves of the polio epidemic that swept across the nation during the 20th century, one in the 1930s and one in the 1940s, Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, said. The polio vaccine was developed in the early 1950s and started being given widely in 1954 in the U.S. Johnston said North Carolina had an upsurge in cases in 1958. North Carolina was the first state to mandate the polio vaccine for children in 1959. An oral vaccine was introduced in 1962 that was administered on sugar cubes. Polio was eradicated in the U.S., with no cases originating in the US since 1979.

1963: Western Carolina Center established

The Western Carolina Center in Morganton was established through the efforts of Dr. J. Iverson Riddle to serve developmentally disabled individuals.

Riddle and a colleague, Eugene A. Hargrove, who was the state commissioner of mental health in the 1960s, spoke to the General Assembly asking for funds to build a facility in Morganton to serve those with special needs, according to a previous News Herald article.

Riddle was named the head of school Aug. 2, 1962. The school opened Dec. 16, 1963. Once the center opened, Riddle put together 41 programs that were the first of their kind of any center for the developmentally disabled, including a fine arts program. Riddle served at the center until 2006, when it was renamed the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.

1963-1965: School integration comes to Burke County

Prior to school integration, Olive Hill School served the African American population’s educational needs, according to a previous News Herald article. It included the only high school open to African Americans in the county.

“Though it never had funding equal to white schools, Olive Hill was known for excellent academics, community involvement, clubs and sports programs,” said Robert Kent, former intern with the History Museum of Burke County, who researched an exhibit on school integration for the museum.

After the Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954 made racial segregation in schools unconstitutional, seven local African American women grew frustrated with city officials’ lack of action to move toward integration. The women, who are remembered in history now as “The Seven Mothers,” petitioned the city council for better access to white schools for their children until a pilot integration program was implemented in 1963. Students at Olive Hill School were integrated in 1965.

This information was compiled mostly from previous News Herald articles, the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library and various state historical records.