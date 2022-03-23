Burke County then and now — looking back through history

Take a look back at some of the memorable events that took place in or affected Burke County, reported in The News Herald in the last 136 years:

1875-83: Broughton Hospital founded

The General Assembly appropriated funds for what would become the Western North Carolina Insane Asylum in Morganton in 1875, due in part to the efforts of 19th-century social reformer Dorothea Dix, who championed the rights of the mentally ill, according to a history of the facility published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Dix’ biography.

The hospital accepted its first patient March 29, 1883. Dr. Patrick Livingston Murphy served as its first superintendent.

The name of hospital was changed to the State Hospital at Morganton in 1890, and then to Broughton Hospital in 1959, in honor of Gov. J. Melville Broughton.

Over its history, the hospital grew its campus, buildings, staff and programs to provide a wide variety of services to people of all ages and circumstances dealing with mental health issues. Broughton was accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations in 1973.

The state broke ground for a new hospital facility on the Broughton campus in 2012. The building was dedicated in 2019.

1883: Town of Glen Alpine founded

The town of Glen Alpine was originally a small settlement called Turkey Tail, according to a history published by the town.

“The Western North Carolina Railroad (later the Southern Railroad) was built through this section in 1868, and the little community called Turkey Tail had its beginning then,” the history reads. “The name Turkey Tail was derived from a tree near the railroad tracks that had the shape of a turkey’s tail.”

The town was briefly renamed “Sigmundsburg” in honor of brothers Columbus and Edward Sigmon (Sigmund), who operated a store/post office there, but by 1883, it was known as Glen Alpine Station. “Station” was dropped from the name in 1896.

1893: Town of Valdese founded

The Waldensians, Protestant refugees from Europe, fled their homeland in the Cottian Alps in Italy to escape religious persecution and immigrated to America, founding the town of Valdese in 1893.

The Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick wrote about the Waldensian people in his book, “With Their Backs Against The Mountains — 850 Years of Waldensian Witness,” according to a previous <&rdpEm>News Herald</&rdpEm> article. He said 29 Waldensian settlers, including children, arrived May 29, 1893, in Valdese. They had spent all the money they had to make the trip and to make a down payment on 200 acres of cleared land and 10,000 acres of wooded land.

Additional Waldensians arrived later that year. The plan was to sell lumber and raise enough food to sustain them through the winter and spring. Instead, their potato crops failed two years in a row, and they relied on residents of Connelly Springs and the Concord/Charlotte Presbytery for food, clothing and other basic needs.

“Their endurance through all that hardship, when they didn’t know where their next meal was coming from, was what I would call a witness to the power of their faith,” Frederick said. “They believed in being in America. None of them said, ‘We can’t handle this, we’re going back to Italy.’ They stayed and they endured, and as a result, they built a community that at one time in the ’30s was the fastest growing community in North Carolina.”

1894: N.C. School for the Deaf founded

From the 1840s to the 1890s, deaf students in North Carolina were taught at the Governor Morehead School in Raleigh, which served both blind and deaf students at the time, according to a history published by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“By 1890, a movement was afoot to create a separate school for the deaf to alleviate overcrowding at the Raleigh campus,” the history reads. “Morganton civic leaders, organized by Samuel McDowell Tate, sought the new school, offering the state $5,000 and 100 acres on ‘Spa Hill,’ a picturesque hilltop setting on the outskirts of town.”

Construction began in 1891, and the N.C. School for the Deaf opened with 104 students and eight teachers on Oct. 2, 1894. Edward McKee Goodwin served as the school’s first superintendent until his death in 1937.

The Jeter family of Morganton played a prominent role in the school’s history, according to a previous News Herald article. Dr. Ireneus Pilmore Jeter, his wife, Nannie McKay Fleming Jeter, and their daughters, Nan Jeter and Mary Tucker Jeter Walker, collectively served the school as teachers, principals or on its board of directors for 75 years.

“Today, the North Carolina School for the Deaf campus in Morganton has 19 buildings and students in kindergarten through 12th grade,” the history reads.

1898-1906: More Burke County towns incorporated

The time period of 1898-1906 saw major growth in Burke County, illustrated by the incorporation of the town of Icard in 1898, the town of Drexel in 1900, the town of Rutherford College in 1901 and the town of Hildebran in 1906, according to information provided by the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library.

1906: Grace Hospital founded

Grace Hospital in Morganton began as a mission of Grace Episcopal Church, according to a history of the hospital. The Rev. Walter Hughson was rector at the time.

“The church hired Maria Purdon Allen of Philadelphia in 1903 as visiting nurse to the missions,” the history reads. “After Allen wrote an article in a national church publication called “The Spirit of the Missions,” about the need for a hospital in the area which she believed could be built for $3,000, friends and strangers began sending money for the project. Mrs. George Zabriskie Gray of New York sent $3,000 in memory of her daughter, Grace, then another $2,000, of which $1,000 was designated to build a ward for African-Americans. Hughson took charge of the project, and the first Grace Hospital was built on King Street in Morganton across from the Episcopal rectory. The hospital opened Aug. 1, 1906, with two white wards, one male and one female, with four beds each and a crib, and an annex for black patients with two wards of four beds each. The hospital had an operating room and a dispensary. Mrs. Hughson became the first superintendent of the hospital.”

Grace’s sister hospital, Valdese General Hospital, opened in 1939. The Morganton hospital moved to a larger facility on Sterling Street in the 1970s, where it is known today as UNC Health Blue Ridge — Morganton.

This information was compiled mostly from previous News Herald articles, the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library and various state historical records.