Burke County then and now — looking back through history

Take a look back at some of the memorable events that took place in or affected Burke County, reported in The News Herald in the last 136 years:

1964: Western Piedmont Community College established

Western Piedmont Community College was chartered by the State Board of Education on April 2, 1964, as a member of the N.C. Community College System, according to a history published by the school.

“The board of trustees, comprised of prominent citizens from Burke, McDowell and Caldwell counties, assumed responsibility for the college and elected Dr. E.W. Phifer, Jr. as its first chair,” the history reads. “Dr. Herbert F. Stallworth served as the institution’s first president. With offices located in Morganton’s city hall, the first classes were offered the following year at Central School, stores, church education buildings and other rented spaces in the area. Over 400 full-time curriculum students were admitted in the fall of 1966, when construction began on a permanent campus. Three buildings on the new 132-acre campus were occupied March 25, 1968, and the first degrees were granted in June. Western Piedmont was accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges that same year.”

The school attracted national attention when it became home to a replica of US Sen. Sam J. Ervin’s Jr.’s home library and the annual Constitutional Issues Forum.

The college acquired an additional 209 acres of land from the state in 2000, which led to the opening of the Rostan Horticulture Center in 2002 to provide space for the horticulture program and a 25,000-square-foot Continuing Education Center at the Richardson Complex in 2003. The school’s Foothills Higher Education Center on Sterling St. opened in August 2009.

1967-1974: School consolidation comes to Burke County

The minutes of the General Assembly’s 1967 session record how the Burke, Morganton and Glen Alpine school systems and boards of education submitted a petition to hold a countywide election so residents could vote on whether to merge the different school systems into one. Eventually, consolidation passed, and the county used bond funds to build two new high schools, Freedom High School and East Burke High School, to serve students in Burke County. The project caused all other community high schools to close. Freedom High School opened in 1973, with East Burke following in 1974, completing the consolidation process.

1972: Bomb shelter explosion in Valdese

On May 30, 1972, the Valdese community was rocked by tragedy when a bomb shelter that six children were playing in exploded, killing five of the six: Donald Robinson Jr., 14, his sister, Regina Robinson, 12; Jean Garrou, 12; Gloria Hammond, 12; and Michael Powell, 10.

The sixth child, Bea Picou, survived the blast and was taken to Valdese General Hospital, where she recovered. She told authorities that her group had been playing inside the shelter on the property of James Edward Garrou, Jean Garrou’s father. The explosion took place when the children were leaving the shelter, and one of them turned off the lights. A spark from the switch ignited a gas source.

Area residents heard and felt the blast 4 to 5 miles away, and those nearby came running to the scene. One body had been thrown 300 feet from the shelter, and the others were found near what was left of the entrance.

Officials who investigated the explosion concluded that it was caused by a leaky gasoline line. They found puddles of gasoline on the floor of the shelter, and reported that the smell of gasoline was so strong that an exhaust fan had to brought on scene so rescue workers could dig through the debris without succumbing to the fumes.

The community held a memorial service for the children at First United Methodist Church of Valdese.

1987: Salem Junior High School explosion

More than 300 students, parents, teachers and coaches were in the gym building on the campus of Salem Junior High School in Morganton focused on a basketball game around 7:30 p.m. when the main junior high building, a mostly wooden structure built in the 1940s situated about 50 feet away, exploded into flames.

The blast damaged parked cars, blew out windows in the old Salem Elementary School building and was heard for miles around. Miraculously, no one was injured.

More than 75 firefighters from 15 county and city units fought the blaze, which destroyed the school. Damage to the building was estimated at $1.5 million, with loss of contents valued at $500,000. Damage to the elementary school was estimated at $75,000.

Officials determined that an unnamed male student turned on a valve of a propane tank located on the roof of a shed near the school that was connected to a pipe that fed into the building. The line was believed by all to be plugged, but gas fed into a teacher’s lounge, and a solenoid in a vending machine there gave off a spark. No charges were filed against the student.

The N.C. School for the Deaf hosted the displaced students for two years until Liberty Middle School opened.

2006: Synthron plant explosion

The Synthron chemical manufacturing plant in Morganton exploded around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2006, according to a report from the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

“One worker was fatally burned and about a dozen others were injured,” the agency wrote in a report following their investigation of the incident. “CSB investigators believe the explosion was related to the process inside a 1,500-gallon batch reactor at the plant, which contained butyl acrylate, along with the flammable solvents toluene and cyclohexane.”

2015 to present: N.C. School of Science and Mathematics — Morganton campus

In 2015, state voters approved a $2 billion bond package that included $58 million for the western campus of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics to be established in Morganton, according to a previous News Herald article.

The school provides advanced training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects to the brightest students in the state.

Duda-Paine Architects was chosen to design and develop the campus in 2016, according to a history of the project posted on ncssm.edu. The school’s chancellor, Todd Roberts, recruited a Western Campus Core Planning Team “to advise and inform the educational program recommendations and campus site selection.”

The board of trustees received and approved the site recommendation, between the campuses of Broughton Hospital, Western Piedmont Community College and the N.C. School for the Deaf in May 2017. Officials broke ground on the campus on June 21, 2019.

A state budget impasse and the coronavirus pandemic slowed progress on the school, but construction continues, with the goal of opening to residential students in August 2022.

2016: Chestnut Knob wildfire

In 2016, a wildfire started at South Mountains State Park in Burke County.

What initially was reported as a 75-acre blaze exploded to a 6,435-acre conflagration within a matter of weeks, according to a previous News Herald article.

Personnel battling and strategizing around the fire peaked at some 400 workers, including all 19 local fire departments, crews from multiple states, the North Carolina and United States forest services, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation and Burke County Emergency Services.

Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis said investigators with the state Forest Service were able to determine where the fire started, but the damage caused by the fire made it impossible to figure out what sparked the blaze that burned for one day short of a full month.

2020 to present: Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic hit Burke County in March 2020. The first case reported March 24, 2020, was someone who had recently traveled abroad and brought the disease home with them, according to a previous News Herald article.

The county fell under statewide gathering restrictions that year, including a stay-at-home order that lasted for months. Certain businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and hair salons, were forced to close their doors until it was deemed safe for them to operate. A public mask mandate followed as cases spread across the county like wildfire. Nursing home residents were locked down for months to try and stop the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable. Hospitals came under great strain as they treated an unprecedented number of patients, many of whom needed intensive care.

A few different vaccines were developed and made available to the public by December of that year. Many establishments in Burke County, including the hospital and school systems, organized mass vaccination clinics for the community in 2021.

COVID-19 claimed 300 lives in Burke County from its arrival here to February 2022. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic stood at more than 24,000 on Feb. 11, 2022.

This information was compiled mostly from previous News Herald articles, the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library and various state historical records.