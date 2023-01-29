Church celebrates milestone with year of events

Willow Tree AME Church is taking a whole year to celebrate 150 years of serving the local community.

One hundred and fifty years is a milestone,” said the Rev. Anthony Radcliff, the church’s pastor. “For 150 years, Willow Tree has been a strong presence in the Oak Hill and Morganton community.”

The theme of the yearlong celebration, which kicked off last September with a homecoming service, is called “Built to Last,” inspired by the message preached at the service. The message, presented by Bishop Durant K. Hill III, pastor of Greater Immanuel Faith Temple, was based on Matthew 16:18 in the Bible: “Upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

The church invites the community to share in the recognition of its milestone with a public banquet that will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton, according to a flyer on the event.

Radcliff noted the appropriateness of the banquet coinciding with Black History Month.

“Willow Tree Church is one of the oldest black churches in Burke County,” Radcliff said. “The church has stood as a beacon of light for years. The history of the church is rich in learning and pride. Each year in February, we celebrate Black History Month with many different events. Willow Tree reflects on African American individuals who contributed to the advancement of all people through creativity and inventions and fought for equal rights. Willow Tree is local Black history.”

The church was established in 1872 as part of group of congregations known as the Bridgewater Circuit, according to a history of the church preserved in the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library.

In 1880, Peter and Fannie Carter donated the land on which the first church building was constructed. A large weeping willow on the property gave the church its name.

Over the last 150 years, the church supported not only a growing congregation, but also a school for African American children in the days before integration, and a campground. The current church building was constructed in 1963.

“The legacy of our forefathers and relatives who not only dared to dream, but did their best to form and build a fellowship of Christian believers, has stood firm for 150 years,” Radcliff said. “The founding members’ rich legacy still lives today with most of the members of Willow Tree being related to them. The continual growth of the church from services under a willow tree to three church buildings to drive-in worship services continues to reach and serve people of all races and nationalities.”

In addition to highlighting the church’s history, the program at the banquet will include entertainment provided by Christian comedian Sean Sarvis from the BET Network’s “ComicView” TV show.

“The last couple of years have been full of tragedy and sadness,” Radcliff said. “This year, we wanted the atmosphere to be lighthearted and joyful with Christian comedy and a lot of laughter. With that in mind, I thought about Sean Sarvis. Sean was a member of my youth choir at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland, in the 1980s. Needless to say, he was an outgoing young man and jokester. I watched him as he grew to be an upright person in the community and a well-respected Christian comedian.”

Sarvis’ bio describes him as a writer, producer and director, in addition to his comedic performances. He has performed at clubs, colleges, universities and military bases nationwide and has published two books.

The Choir of Life, directed by Willette McIntosh, will perform music during the event. The meal will be catered by Soul Food Island.

Tickets for the banquet are $30 per person, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Jan. 31. To purchase tickets, contact any Willow Tree AME Church member, or contact Jean Beam Pearson, church secretary, at 828-455-4101 or jpearson@burke.k12.nc.us.

Radcliff shared a sneak peek at upcoming anniversary events.

“Our next celebration event is scheduled for June with ‘Singing in the Field,’ an outdoor music event with various singing aggregations and soloists,” Radcliff said. “There is a Back to School Bash planned for August. In September, we are also planning a month-long revival with the former pastor of Willow Tree preaching every Wednesday. There will also be a Community Fun Day with three-on-three basketball games and other outdoor activities and games for the young people.”

He encouraged people in the community to consider celebrating this milestone with his congregation or to visit for Sunday worship. Willow Tree AME Church, located at 2500 Willow Tree Church Ave. in Morganton, holds drive-in worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

“Willow Tree has served as a rallying point throughout the community and always has an open heart, positive word and a smile for anyone in need,” Radcliff said. “We are the friendly little church on the side of the road.”

He hopes the church “will continue to serve this community for 150 more years in a stronger, more committed way.”