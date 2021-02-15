Coach’s indomitable spirit, leadership, makes him local legend

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
A well-known figure in Burke County history is a man who dedicated most of his life to education and service.
The late Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh Jr., known to many as “Coach Mac" or "Reverend Mac,” began his career in Morganton as a teacher and coach at Olive Hill High School, according to a previous News Herald article. His commitment to educate all students, no matter their race, helped him navigate local school integration in the 1960s and emerge as a community leader.
McIntosh was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and reared in Marion, South Carolina, according to a biography composed for a special tribute to him in March 2009 and to information from his family. He graduated from Marion County Training School at age 15 and attended Johnson C. Smith University.
McIntosh developed a love for football during college, playing the position of tackle.
“Football was in my blood,” he said.
During his freshman year in college, McIntosh was drafted into the Army, where he served as an administrative clerk for several years. After leaving the Army, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Johnson C. Smith and a master’s degree in public school administration from Appalachian State University.
His biography states that in addition to Johnson C. Smith and Appalachian State, McIntosh attended classes at:
- Temple University in Pennsylvania.
- Benedict College in South Carolina.
- A&T University of Tennessee.
- N.C. State University.
- The U.S. Army Administration School.
- Graduate-level seminary in New York.
McIntosh received a call from Burke County Public Schools in 1949, asking him to accept a position as a math teacher and football coach at Olive Hill High School, the only high school for African American students in the county at the time. McIntosh took the position and began his teaching career in Morganton.
He met his future wife, Nettie, on his first day working at Olive Hill. She was the interim teacher for the class to which he was assigned.
While at Olive Hill, McIntosh coached track and chaperoned the prom for several years.
“They dumped everything in my lap, and I took it,” McIntosh said. “They didn’t let me rest a bit. I just mixed it all up and let the good times roll.”
McIntosh worked at Olive Hill until the high schools integrated in 1965. He continued as a teacher and coach at Morganton Junior High.
“It didn’t bother me one bit because I knew most of the kids, and we had the same football fans,” McIntosh said of the integration process.
Key role
His biography said he played an important role in school integration in Burke County, which was mostly peaceful, but not without incident. A thesis on race relations in Morganton written by Michael Ervin for the University of North Carolina at Asheville recounts a scary incident told by McIntosh about local white supremacists burning a cross in his yard to protest his participation in desegregation.
The thesis reports that McIntosh opened his home to a group of African American mothers attempting to get their children into white schools.
“During that period of great segregation and turmoil, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to encourage others to help bring about tranquility and equality for all,” McIntosh’s biography said. “He always taught his students to be respectful and polite, and to work very hard to achieve their dreams.”
When Freedom High School opened in 1973, McIntosh moved there to serve as assistant principal. In 1978, he moved to administration and worked as assistant superintendent of federal programs until retiring in 1990.
McIntosh didn’t completely leave the Burke County Public Schools or football behind. He served as the announcer for Freedom football games for 24 years. In 2015, the school system dedicated the press box at the stadium to him. He was inducted into the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
In addition to his teaching and coaching career, McIntosh also had a close relationship with The News Herald, writing a religious-themed column called “Come, Let Us Reason Together” for about 60 years.
A previous News Herald article reports that he pastored Green Street Presbyterian Church from 1990 to 2008.
McIntosh has received several honors acknowledging his service to the community, including the Rotary Club’s Man of the Year Award and the Omega Man of the Year.
His biography said he served with many community organizations and agencies throughout his life.
McIntosh died on June 3, 2016. He and Nettie McIntosh, who died in 2014, had three children, Yvette, Willette, and Willie III.
Warm recollections
Jay Alexander, a former Morganton resident whose family was close friends with McIntosh and his family, shared what Rev. Mac meant to him and to the community.
"I knew Coach Rev. Mac since I was a baby boy," Alexander said. "Mac was a mentor to me, besides being a friend and a teacher. He did everything from newspaper to photography to radio. I was really interested in radio, and he wanted to see to that dream for me. He always encouraged me and kept me uplifted.
"You can't think about the city of Morganton without thinking about W.F. McIntosh. Mac had a profound impact on everyone he met. He was one of those personalities that just drew you to him. He never wanted to hear a negative word out of you. It was always positive — 'Well, this happened, but look past that to what's going to be. If there's a wall there, knock it down, climb over it, break through. There's always the other side.' He would approach a situation searching for the right way to go. He never saw a problem; he always saw a solution. That resonated with everybody — black, white, Latino, man, woman and child."
Larry Putnam, Burke County Public Schools superintendent, shared how McIntosh served as a source of inspiration for him in a previous News Herald article.
“Rev. Mac said it (being a school administrator) is much like preaching, (saying) ‘Everybody expects you to fix a problem that someone else created, and you didn’t know anything about it.’ Then he roared with that big chuckle of his. He told me that people are the same, but they encounter different problems and often don’t know how to handle them. He said, ‘Problems strengthen us and help prepare us for even more difficult ones.’ Those words alone can give one hope and the strength to continue onward. I will never forget that summer day and the passion that Rev. Mac has for this community.”
Lamar Smitherman, former publisher of The News Herald, also expressed his appreciation for McIntosh’s contributions in a previous interview.
“Coach Mac was our go-to person here at The News Herald,” Smitherman said. “If we wanted to know something about someone or about an event that had taken place, he was the person everyone turned to for information. He was a good mentor for all the young journalists that have come through the paper. He helped them with their writing skills and sometimes provided guidance on a personal level. I have heard a number of stories about how Mac helped unify the community. His involvement and commitment within the community helped Burke County be a better place.”
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson remembered McIntosh’s eagerness to help others in need.
“One Sunday, Homer Rickabaugh, minister of First Presbyterian Church (at the time), gave a sermon on helping the hungry and homeless,” Thompson said. “I met with Dr. Rickabaugh and suggested we collect food at the Fat Friday football game and call the collection ‘Fat Friday Foodshare.’ But I would only do it if Coach Mac would co-chair the effort.
“Coach Mac jumped at the opportunity and made it a tremendous success. We collected about 6,000 cans the first year, and almost 10,000 cans the second year. His support made the Foodshare a success to feed the hungry.”
Effect on family
McIntosh’s legacy has greatly affected his grandchildren, who have learned valuable lessons from his life.
“I learned the importance of perseverance from my grandfather,” Maureik Robison, McIntosh’s grandson, said in a previous interview. “My sister found a letter from my grandfather written to himself. It read, ‘To myself: If I do not win, I will make the winner break all records.’ The statement was profound. It resonated with me.
“My grandfather had a vision, and the perseverance to fulfill his vision. He was able to affect the youth in his community, both through academia and athletics. He refused to be defeated. He refused to let those with whom he stood be defeated. No matter who you talk to, they remember him for that — for his belief, for his fight.
“The concept of community, which was part of my grandfather’s vision, is a concept that is lost with those close to my age, but it’s increasingly become a part of me. My grandfather was not only content living in his community for the greater part of his life, but was determined to effect change in that community.”
McIntosh’s granddaughter, Carta Robison, also described the impact her grandfather’s example had on her life shortly before he died.
“My grandfather taught me how to be kind and gracious to everyone,” she said. “There has never been a time when I am riding around with him in Morganton, from childhood to now, that someone has not stopped us to greet him — parking lots, restaurants, stores, gas stations. When people stop him to chat, he never shows disdain, annoyance or frustration. He is gracious and loves to connect with members of the community. He is grateful to them, and exudes that gratitude.
“I admire my grandfather’s undying love of learning. He reads, listens to the television and radio, and has never stopped learning and discovering. He keeps up better than most! More than that, he values education and the freedom it provides the student, and he is generous in sharing his knowledge with others.
“My grandfather is the epitome of a leader. He listens, observes, and never hesitates to deliver. He is reliable. He is the pioneer of uncharted territories and has increasingly inspired others. He is what I strive to be.”
