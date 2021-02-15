Coach’s indomitable spirit, leadership, makes him local legend

In addition to his teaching and coaching career, McIntosh also had a close relationship with The News Herald, writing a religious-themed column called “Come, Let Us Reason Together” for about 60 years.

A previous News Herald article reports that he pastored Green Street Presbyterian Church from 1990 to 2008.

McIntosh has received several honors acknowledging his service to the community, including the Rotary Club’s Man of the Year Award and the Omega Man of the Year.

His biography said he served with many community organizations and agencies throughout his life.

McIntosh died on June 3, 2016. He and Nettie McIntosh, who died in 2014, had three children, Yvette, Willette, and Willie III.

Warm recollections

Jay Alexander, a former Morganton resident whose family was close friends with McIntosh and his family, shared what Rev. Mac meant to him and to the community.

"I knew Coach Rev. Mac since I was a baby boy," Alexander said. "Mac was a mentor to me, besides being a friend and a teacher. He did everything from newspaper to photography to radio. I was really interested in radio, and he wanted to see to that dream for me. He always encouraged me and kept me uplifted.