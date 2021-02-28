Early teachers, principals overcame obstacles to provide quality education

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
From the late 19th century to school integration in the 1960s, many African Americans in the community went above and beyond to provide the best education possible for students of color in Burke County, despite numerous obstacles and few resources.
Several principals and teachers in those early African American schools are still remembered today for their commitment to their students and quality education. Information gathered from the “Children of the Struggle” exhibit at the History Museum of Burke County, which features African-American schools and school integration in the county, research compiled for the 2020 Black History Month Festival in Morganton, documentation from the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, previous News Herald articles and information from Allen Fullwood, a lifelong Morganton resident who was one of the researchers for the History Museum exhibit, shed light on their lives:
The Rev. M.C. CarsonMartin California Carson was born in 1862 in McDowell County. He was a principal at the Morganton Graded School for Colored Children. He also was ordained as a minister of the Blue Ridge Conference of the AME Zion Church Conference and was a member of Slades Chapel AME Zion Church.
Lillian “Lilla” WaltonLillian Walton, also known as “Lilla,” taught at the Morganton Graded School for Colored Children and went from there to teach at Olive Hill High School. Fullwood said she also taught at the Episcopal Academy.
“I had heard my aunt speak very kindly of Lillian Walton,” he said. “Apparently, she was a very respected, well-known individual active here in the community.”
Lillie Perkins HarbisonLillie Perkins Harbison was born in 1867 and was the wife of Philo Gaither Harbison, a prominent African-American businessman in Morganton. She was the first teacher at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Academy. In addition to teaching, she also helped her husband run a grocery store and carpentry shop. She died in 1949.
Daisy Moore AveryDaisy Moore Avery was born in 1880. She taught at McAlpine School and later at Olive Hill High School. She died in 1965, the same year school integration came to Burke County.
Bessie Pearl CorpeningBessie Pearl Corpening was born in 1894 and graduated from St. Augustine College in Raleigh. She taught grades one through eight at the Corpening School in Bridgewater until the school consolidated with the McAlpine School in Glen Alpine. She taught there until she retired. She died in 1992.
The Rev. James E. HoltJames E. Holt was born circa 1878. He shows up in the meeting minutes of the local school board trustees on Oct. 18, 1920, when they discussed covering his expenses for a trip he took to Raleigh to discuss Rosenwald funding for an African-American school in Burke County.
“This is the first evidence that indicates that something is in the pipeline for a new colored school,” Fullwood said. “I am speaking of Olive Hill, although the specifics for the trip are not apparent. I think it’s obvious from other notes and minutes what is going on.”
Fullwood noted that Olive Hill High School was built with mostly local funds the city obtained through a bond referendum.
He said Holt was the pastor at Gaston Chapel AME for a time, but thinks he also worked for the school system to make ends meet. School board trustee meeting minutes from April 12, 1920, list him as principal of “the colored school” (most likely the Morganton Graded School for Colored Children).
“He was the minister who baptized me,” Fullwood said. “I did not know he was part of the education system, but it was the case many times where ministers also had other jobs and taught school, because sometimes they were the only ‘educated’ individual in the community. Usually, they went to a seminary or some two-year school.”
Pink Ellis Corpening P.E. “Professor” Corpening, as he was known, was the first principal of Olive Hill High School. His obituary states he was born in Burke County.
“He lived off of Vine Arden Street and owned quite a bit of property out that way,” Fullwood said.
Corpening graduated from Johnson C. Smith University in 1917. He served as principal of Olive Hill from 1924 through 1941, and also taught mathematics there.
“We, as do the alumni, owe much of our success to his fine leadership,” the Olive Hill High School Class of 1938 wrote in its yearbook. “He has caused many improvements to be brought about. His interest in our welfare has been a beacon throughout the years that we’ve spent at dear Olive Hill.”
Corpening resigned in 1941 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He died two months later.
Matilda Avery Michaux
Matilda Avery Michaux served as a librarian at Olive Hill High School and Mountain View Elementary School. She kept a library in her home and operated a bookmobile service during the polio epidemic in the 1940s and ‘50s in Morganton. In addition to her work in the schools, she also ran a grocery store, Michaux’s Grocery, on Bouchelle Street for 25 years.
Delia “Dellie” Louise Berry
Delia Berry was born in 1927 in Valdese, grew up in the Berrytown Community and graduated from Olive Hill High School in 1945. She graduated from Winston-Salem Teachers’ College and taught grades five through eight simultaneously at East Drexel School (formerly known as the Drexel Colored School).
“She later became principal of the school, and many days functioned as its teacher, principal and cook, even using her own money to purchase snacks for the students,” reads research compiled on Berry for a display at the 2020 Black History Festival in Morganton. “After the public schools integrated in 1965, Berry was assigned to Drexel Elementary School as a sixth-grade teacher. She continued teaching until retiring in the 1990s, due to declining health.”
She also was the first female African-American police officer hired in the town of Valdese.
Berry was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Valdese. She served as secretary and treasurer there for more than 20 years. She died in 1995.
Roy McCullough Jr.
Roy McCullough Jr. was the band director at Olive Hill High School and also directed its Glee Club.
Under his leadership, the club performed for an annual meeting of the North Carolina Teachers’ Association in Raleigh, and the band performed in a parade in Asheville honoring Miss North Carolina in 1961. The band was celebrating its 10th anniversary.
He led the music program at Olive Hill until school integration in 1965. He was not offered a job when Olive Hill integrated with Morganton High School.
James Farris Jr.
James Farris Jr., a native of Montgomery, Alabama, graduated from Alabama State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1952. He began teaching fifth-grade at Olive Hill High School and coaching basketball there in 1956. In 1958, he moved to Mountain View Elementary School to teach seventh grade, but still coached basketball, and later football, at Olive Hill.
Under his leadership, the Olive Hill High School basketball team won the state championship in 1957.
Farris left Morganton in 1960 to teach and coach at Garner High School in Wake County, where he played a vital role in helping the school to integrate. Tim Stevens, a former student of Farris’ from Garner, was so inspired by Farris’ leadership and courage during the Civil Rights era, that he wrote a play about him called “Our Finest Hour.”
Farris taught and coached for 40 years before retiring.
John Carson
John Carson, son of the Rev. M.C. Carson, followed his father’s footsteps into education. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Johnson C. Smith University and a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York. He taught English and coached sports at Olive Hill High School, and later served as its last principal before school integration.
“Everyone who knew Carson would agree that he loved sports,” an article preserved by the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library reads. “He was awarded ‘Coach of the Year’ many times.”
In addition to teaching and coaching, Carson also was a Burke County magistrate, a trustee of Western Piedmont Community College, and once directed the Mountain View Recreation Center. He was a member of the Gizeh Temple of the Masons, the Queen of the West Masonic Lodge No. 70, the National Education Association and the Morganton-Lenoir chapter of the Johnson C. Smith University Alumni. He was a lifelong member and trustee of Slades Chapel AME Church in Morganton. He died in 1980.
Fullwood shared his thoughts about these educators’ impact in the community.
“It’s obvious that they left a legacy, because their names, even today, and even though many of their former students are deceased, the children of those former students know those teachers’ names and speak fondly of them,” Fullwood said. “The teachers were very much involved in the community, particularly in the churches. They had visibility in the church and various community projects. Many of the names we’ve talked about had a lot of influence on others to go into education. These people had a significant influence in the African-American community. Their works are still remembered.”
