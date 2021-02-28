Early teachers, principals overcame obstacles to provide quality education

“This is the first evidence that indicates that something is in the pipeline for a new colored school,” Fullwood said. “I am speaking of Olive Hill, although the specifics for the trip are not apparent. I think it’s obvious from other notes and minutes what is going on.”

Fullwood noted that Olive Hill High School was built with mostly local funds the city obtained through a bond referendum.

He said Holt was the pastor at Gaston Chapel AME for a time, but thinks he also worked for the school system to make ends meet. School board trustee meeting minutes from April 12, 1920, list him as principal of “the colored school” (most likely the Morganton Graded School for Colored Children).

“He was the minister who baptized me,” Fullwood said. “I did not know he was part of the education system, but it was the case many times where ministers also had other jobs and taught school, because sometimes they were the only ‘educated’ individual in the community. Usually, they went to a seminary or some two-year school.”

Pink Ellis Corpening P.E. “Professor” Corpening, as he was known, was the first principal of Olive Hill High School. His obituary states he was born in Burke County.