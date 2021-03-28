Educational building testament to family's lifelong service

Tuck died in 2001.

“Aunt Nan never married and had no children of her own, and she became a second mother to my brothers and I, so in essence we had two mothers,” Teele said. “What I would like folks to remember most about these two women is that they were strong, principled women who placed a high priority on community and service to others. They were first and foremost educators and storytellers, and like all exceptional teachers, they led by example. Their influence spread far beyond the classroom into many aspects of the Morganton community and beyond.”

The School for the Deaf recognized the Jeter family in 1971 for 75 consecutive years of service to the school by naming its newly constructed education building Jeter Hall. A dedication plaque on the building notes their lifelong devotion. The building is still in use today and will become part of the upcoming Morganton campus of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, said Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library.

Teele joined a committee in 2018 that researched and preserved the history and stories of the buildings at the School for the Deaf.