Effort to save plantation paves way for church

Jim offered to lead five of McElrath’s slaves across the country to California so the six of them could work in the gold fields to earn enough money to pay off McElrath’s debt and save the plantation.

“Jim offered to assume the responsibilities of overseeing the work of the other five young men and their return to their owner when their job of earning $3,000 was over,” the story reads.

The plan was for them to work five days a week toward the debt, and keep the wages of every sixth day for themselves.

McElrath agreed to the plan and sent them off to California in the spring of 1850.

“Jim McElrath kept his promise faithfully, and although they were in free territory, he returned to his master and brought with him the other five, and ownership was resumed as before their trip to California,” the story reads.