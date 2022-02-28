Effort to save plantation paves way for church

Historical records in the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library have preserved a unique story passed down orally through the generations on how McElrath Chapel AME Church was founded.
An article printed in The News Herald sometime after 1961 and published in the book, “History of African Americans in Burke County,” records the story retold by Julia Chase Hastings, a relative of the McElrath family.
The story notes that the land on which McElrath Chapel sits is situated near what was once the McElrath plantation in Morganton in a place called Silver Creek Valley. The plantation was owned by John J. McElrath.
The year 1849 found McElrath in great financial distress. He had “gone security” for a friend of his, meaning he had loaned him money, but the friend was unable to pay him back. McElrath was approximately $3,000 in debt and had to mortgage his plantation to stay afloat.
Then news came that gold had been discovered in California that year.
“The whole country was excited about the California Gold Rush and getting rich in the gold fields,” the story reads. “Mr. McElrath, though badly in need of money, felt he was too old to undertake such an adventure. However, such a possibility was frequently discussed in the presence of the slaves, especially Jim, a favored, capable young man whom his master trusted and depended upon at times as an overseer of the other slaves.”
Jim offered to lead five of McElrath’s slaves across the country to California so the six of them could work in the gold fields to earn enough money to pay off McElrath’s debt and save the plantation.
“Jim offered to assume the responsibilities of overseeing the work of the other five young men and their return to their owner when their job of earning $3,000 was over,” the story reads.
The plan was for them to work five days a week toward the debt, and keep the wages of every sixth day for themselves.
McElrath agreed to the plan and sent them off to California in the spring of 1850.
“Jim McElrath kept his promise faithfully, and although they were in free territory, he returned to his master and brought with him the other five, and ownership was resumed as before their trip to California,” the story reads.
The story doesn’t specify how long the slaves were in California, but at some point during that time, Jim married a free woman and brought her back with him. Upon returning to Morganton, a grateful John deeded 40 acres of land to Jim, who built a two room cabin there and “gained the reputation of being an unusually worthy member of the community among people of both races.” The area eventually grew into a community known as “Jimtown.”
The story mentions that John also deeded 10 acres of land for the founding of McElrath Chapel to the church’s trustees. A historical note posted on findagrave.com claims this took place in 1874, and that Jim McElrath was one of the trustees. An article published in the Blue Ridge Blade on April 12, 1879, announces that the church planned to hold a cornerstone-laying ceremony and dedication. A history published by the church in 2005 says that the church’s first Sunday school conference was held in 1887. The property included a campground where many camp meetings took place. The congregation created a cemetery on the property and built McElrath Chapel School, a school for African American children.
The church was struck by lightning in the early 1930s, according to the historical record. The congregation laid the cornerstone for a new church building in 1934.
Over the course of the 20th century, the congregation grew, and it was eventually determined that a new church building was needed, which was constructed in 1999.
“The building includes a modern sanctuary, classrooms, office space and a kitchen/dining area,” the history reads. “The grounds around the new building have been beautifully landscaped to include and incorporate the surrounding grounds and the old church, as well as the church parsonage. The burial grounds were improved and enlarged.”
The church is located at 2714 Jamestown Road in Morganton, the name of the road perhaps hearkening back to the time when the area was known as “Jimtown,” preserving the legacy of a slave who became a vital community leader and church founder.
