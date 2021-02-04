Fire chief dedicates career to helping people in crisis

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Alexander Corpening has helped to save lives in the Lake James area for more than 40 years.
Corpening, chief of Lake James Fire and Rescue, joined the department as a firefighter in 1975, according to a previous News Herald article. He became a medical first responder in 1987 (32 years of service) and was named chief in 1996 (23 years of service).
He is the main incident commander for the majority of the emergency fire, rescue and medical response calls in his area and works with an all-volunteer staff to ensure the safety of local residents.
Corpening also serves on the board of directors of the Lake James Community Center, which he helped to organize.
He is active in his church, Shiloh AME, where he attends Sunday school, served as a member of the Steward Board for more than 30 years, served as church treasurer for more than 25 years, and is a member of the stewardship and finance committee and the King's Men Choir, the article said. He and his wife, Martha, have two sons and five grandchildren.
The Rotary Club of Morganton recognized Corpening for his lifetime of achievements by nominating him to be its 2018 Distinguished Person of the Year. The club held a banquet to honor Corpening that was attended by state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also is the state fire marshal.
"Friend to all"
Jane Woodard, a friend of Corpening’s, told people at the banquet that he takes time to write grants to secure funds for equipment the department needs.
“Alex is one of the most compassionate and dedicated people I know,” Woodard said. “He deeply cares about his department and the community of Lake James, where he has made his home. Alex has a calming nature and takes everything in stride. Most importantly, he is a friend to all of us in the community. As the fire chief, he always goes above and beyond the call, no matter what time of day or night. The Lake James community is so fortunate to have Chief Corpening at the helm.”
Jim Powers, chair of the board of directors of the Community Lake of James Inc., elaborated on Corpening’s work and had high praise for him.
“The chief here effectively handles about 30 volunteers,” Powers said. “Half of them are trained as first responders, and half of them are dual-trained as firefighters and first responders. Alex leads and inspires these men to do this on a daily basis. Our department, under his leadership, was rated by Mr. Causey and the state fire marshal’s office as a safety rating of four, which is about as high as a volunteer fire department can get.”
When asked to reflect on Black History Month, Corpening said he remembered having to use segregated bathrooms and water fountains at the Burke County Courthouse.
“Our forefathers worked hard back in the ’60s with the way things were,” he said. “Things have changed considerably, so that’s why we have to keep our heritage going.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.