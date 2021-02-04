Fire chief dedicates career to helping people in crisis

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rotary Club of Morganton recognized Corpening for his lifetime of achievements by nominating him to be its 2018 Distinguished Person of the Year. The club held a banquet to honor Corpening that was attended by state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also is the state fire marshal.

"Friend to all"

Jane Woodard, a friend of Corpening’s, told people at the banquet that he takes time to write grants to secure funds for equipment the department needs.

“Alex is one of the most compassionate and dedicated people I know,” Woodard said. “He deeply cares about his department and the community of Lake James, where he has made his home. Alex has a calming nature and takes everything in stride. Most importantly, he is a friend to all of us in the community. As the fire chief, he always goes above and beyond the call, no matter what time of day or night. The Lake James community is so fortunate to have Chief Corpening at the helm.”

Jim Powers, chair of the board of directors of the Community Lake of James Inc., elaborated on Corpening’s work and had high praise for him.