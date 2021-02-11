First African American on city council helps integrate recreation facilities

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
The late Carl Wilson Evans Sr. (1926-2008) was the first African American elected to the Morganton City Council in 1987.
Evans, who graduated from Olive Hill High School in Morganton, was an Army veteran and longtime employee of Morganton Ace Hardware, according to his biography researched by local resident Ann Moncrief. He was reelected to the council four times for a period of 20 years, and served on multiple committees.
He also served as chair of the Mountain View Community Center Advisory Commission during the 1960s and as a part-time supervisor for the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department.
“Local integration went smoothly due to Clint Foust (Morganton parks and recreation director), Forney Happoldt (recreation employee) and Carl Evans,” his biography reads. “They taught the kids how to play together.”
Gary Leonhardt, former director of the Parks and Recreation Department, knew Evans.
“I worked with him when I was a young man just starting out in recreation in the late ’60s,” Leonhardt said. “Carl worked as a part-time facility supervisor, along with Forney Happoldt Sr., at the Collett Street Recreation Center. He was well-respected by everyone and was so important in the integration of Morganton's recreation facilities and programs.
"His working so many years with Morganton Hardware and his close connections at his church made him known to almost everyone. He was a man of character and principle, and was always a calming effect on all efforts to make the integration process successful. Anyone who misbehaved or didn't follow the rules was treated fairly and very quickly, lectured by Carl on how their recreation privileges could continue or be suspended.”
Leonhardt believes Evans’ efforts made Morganton a model for many cities with its peaceful and complete integration of its recreation facilities.
Evans was a member of the North Carolina Black Municipal Officials, the Optimist Club, the Redevelopment Commission, the Burke County NAACP, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, the Disabled American Veterans and World War II and Korean War veterans groups. He also was involved with Burke County Social Services.
He was active in his church, Slades Chapel AME Zion Church, where he served as chair of the trustee board and sang in the gospel and men’s choirs.
The Rotary Club of Morganton named Evans its Man of the Year in 2003, recognizing his many achievements.
“The people know that I try my best to be fair and honest,” Evans said during his time as city council member. “They also knew I wasn’t just a Black representative of just one race. The people of Morganton who elected me know that I represent everyone.”