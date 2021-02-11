First African American on city council helps integrate recreation facilities

"His working so many years with Morganton Hardware and his close connections at his church made him known to almost everyone. He was a man of character and principle, and was always a calming effect on all efforts to make the integration process successful. Anyone who misbehaved or didn't follow the rules was treated fairly and very quickly, lectured by Carl on how their recreation privileges could continue or be suspended.”

Leonhardt believes Evans’ efforts made Morganton a model for many cities with its peaceful and complete integration of its recreation facilities.

Evans was a member of the North Carolina Black Municipal Officials, the Optimist Club, the Redevelopment Commission, the Burke County NAACP, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, the Disabled American Veterans and World War II and Korean War veterans groups. He also was involved with Burke County Social Services.

He was active in his church, Slades Chapel AME Zion Church, where he served as chair of the trustee board and sang in the gospel and men’s choirs.

The Rotary Club of Morganton named Evans its Man of the Year in 2003, recognizing his many achievements.