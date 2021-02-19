First female African American deputy, detective overcomes racial, gender barriers

Former Burke County Sheriff Richard Epley hired Greene in 1995, following through on an election promise to hire more women and minorities for the department, the article said. She was aware that she was paving the way for other women and people of color to rise up the ranks of law enforcement.

“I want to be a person for young women to look up to,” Greene said. “If women can see that I’ve done it, then maybe they’ll have the determination to try.”

Key realization

In the article, Greene recounts that before she went out on her first day of patrolling as a deputy, she sat in the back of her patrol car to experience what it was like to be arrested.

“You don’t realize how helpless you are when you’re sitting in the back, or the risk factor the officer in the front takes,” Greene said. “I try to be as considerate as I can. I always try to put myself in the other person’s shoes.”

Her patrol area included parts of Drexel and Valdese.

She described what it was like to be on the force.

“Being the only female, you feel lonely,” Greene said. “When you walk in there, you know you have to prove yourself, so the men respect you.”