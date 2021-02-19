First female African American deputy, detective overcomes racial, gender barriers

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Billie Greene’s groundbreaking career in local law enforcement has served as a source of inspiration for fellow officers.
Greene was the first female African American road deputy to work for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, according to research compiled by local resident Ann Moncrief.
An article about Greene in the Oct. 12, 1995, edition of the Hickory Daily Record said she began working in law enforcement as a jailer with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in 1992.
Her career decision was motivated by witnessing the unfair treatment of a woman by law enforcement officials during a domestic dispute.
“(I) wanted to make a difference in the way women are approached in domestic and sexual crimes,” Greene said in the article. “I wanted (male officers) to see a woman’s point of view and wanted to help the woman.”
She trained to be an officer at Western Piedmont, McDowell Technical and Isothermal community colleges and the State Highway Patrol office in Raleigh.
Former Burke County Sheriff Richard Epley hired Greene in 1995, following through on an election promise to hire more women and minorities for the department, the article said. She was aware that she was paving the way for other women and people of color to rise up the ranks of law enforcement.
“I want to be a person for young women to look up to,” Greene said. “If women can see that I’ve done it, then maybe they’ll have the determination to try.”
Key realization
In the article, Greene recounts that before she went out on her first day of patrolling as a deputy, she sat in the back of her patrol car to experience what it was like to be arrested.
“You don’t realize how helpless you are when you’re sitting in the back, or the risk factor the officer in the front takes,” Greene said. “I try to be as considerate as I can. I always try to put myself in the other person’s shoes.”
Her patrol area included parts of Drexel and Valdese.
She described what it was like to be on the force.
“Being the only female, you feel lonely,” Greene said. “When you walk in there, you know you have to prove yourself, so the men respect you.”
Another article published Feb. 4, 1999, in The News Herald reported that Greene was promoted to detective, becoming the first female African American to serve in that position with Sheriff's Office. She worked with the Burke County Department of Social Services on cases involving physically and sexually abused children.
She shared advice for other women considering a career in law enforcement.
“Decide in your mind you can do it,” Greene said. “If you have negative feelings, you shouldn’t be out there. Remember that you’re an equal and had to do the same things the men did to get here.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.