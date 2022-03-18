Foundation seeking photos, stories from former factory workers

Organizers of a new exhibit featuring an important part of Burke County history are asking for the community’s help in preserving the legacy of local workers.
The Workers’ Legacy Project was started in 2017 by Morganton native Jim Warlick as a way to honor his mother, Mary Harrison Warlick, who worked as a sewing machine operator at Garrou-Morganton Full-Fashioned Hosiery Mills for 33 years, workerslegacy.org, the project’s website, says. His mother’s hard work and dedication inspired him to create an exhibition called “Dignity of Work.” The exhibit will honor the many employees who worked in textile and furniture factories and hosiery mills in the county spanning many decades.
“The exhibition is about the history of mill work in Burke from the late 1800s until recently, and the types of honorable work done, the period of child labor, and the friendships and communities built for their children and future generations,” Warlick said.
Warlick and others working on the project through the Workers’ Legacy Foundation would like people in the community to submit photos of people who worked in Burke County mills and factories by uploading digital images through a link on the project website at bit.ly/3wbWVDK.
“Portrait photos of the mill workers are preferred, but an individual photo of someone working on the job works also,” Warlick said. “They will be uploaded for permanent viewing at workerslegacy.org and shown during the run of the exhibition.”
He added that it can be a simple wallet photo or an informal photo taken by a family member or friend if they do not have a professional portrait.
Those who need to have a photo scanned for the project may do so by contacting Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library, at 828-764-9266 or ljohnston@bcpls.org and making an appointment by Thursday, March 31. Photos will be returned immediately, and it takes less than one minute to scan a photo. The deadline to upload photos to the link on the project’s website is April 10.
Warlick outlined the goals of the project, which include recording video of former mill workers sharing stories about their experiences in the local mills and factories, which they need community participation in as well.
“We have video recorded over 15 multiple hourlong sessions that will resume soon after being interrupted for more than two years because of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Our goal is to record as many as we can for posterity. We will be publicizing times for people to make appointments for me to begin recording their stories in the near future now that COVID restrictions are being lifted and it is safer.”
He encouraged former factory and mill workers to volunteer to go on video, even if they feel their experience was not significant enough for posterity.
“When I began my first interview with Evelyn Newton, who worked and lived in Henry River Mill Village, she said as we began: ‘Mr. Warlick, I’m just a mill worker, I don’t have a story,’” Warlick said. “I said, ‘Evelyn, you give me a little time and we’ll find some stories from you that are rich.’
“She proceeded to talk for three hours, and she was the one most surprised about how proud she was of the work she had done, the family she raised and the contributions she had made in her community. No one had ever asked her about her life, so it could be shared.
“If you are like Evelyn Newton and never thought you had a story, you are wrong. The Workers Legacy Project is eager to hear about your work or your family’s work in the mills so future generations will look back and appreciate and honor the life you lived by working in the mills of Burke County.”
Another goal was to produce a short video, and eventually a longer one to show members of the younger generation in Burke County so they can better understand their ancestors’ contribution to the area. The short version has been completed, and work has begun on the extended version.
They reached yet another goal by establishing a scholarship fund for descendants of Burke County mill workers at Western Piedmont Community College in its third year of funding through the Mary Warlick Workers’ Legacy Foundation.
The fourth goal is to design and implement the “Dignity of Work” exhibition so it can be showcased at the History Museum of Burke County for two years. Warlick said he and the others organizing the display hope to have it set up for public viewing by June 1. Beside photos and videos, the exhibit will include artifacts from workers.
The final goal Warlick has is to build a “Dignity of Work” monument showcasing three past millworkers, each representing furniture, textile or hosiery, which would be installed on the grounds of the History Museum.
“This monument is in production now in California with an installation and unveiling target date also of June 1,” he said. “This project is self-funded as a way to honor my mother, Mary Warlick, and other mill workers like her who worked hard, raised their children to have a better life, and built the county as we know it today. It is an ongoing collaborative project with the History Museum of Burke County and would not be possible without their generous and tireless support and assistance.”
Warlick shared his hopes for how the exhibition will impact the community.
“Workers’ Legacy is creating an invaluable archive for future generations,” he said. “How might you wish to be remembered? Let us share your story.”
