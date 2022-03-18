Foundation seeking photos, stories from former factory workers

He added that it can be a simple wallet photo or an informal photo taken by a family member or friend if they do not have a professional portrait.

Those who need to have a photo scanned for the project may do so by contacting Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library, at 828-764-9266 or ljohnston@bcpls.org and making an appointment by Thursday, March 31. Photos will be returned immediately, and it takes less than one minute to scan a photo. The deadline to upload photos to the link on the project’s website is April 10.

Warlick outlined the goals of the project, which include recording video of former mill workers sharing stories about their experiences in the local mills and factories, which they need community participation in as well.

“We have video recorded over 15 multiple hourlong sessions that will resume soon after being interrupted for more than two years because of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Our goal is to record as many as we can for posterity. We will be publicizing times for people to make appointments for me to begin recording their stories in the near future now that COVID restrictions are being lifted and it is safer.”