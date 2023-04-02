When I married Dean Van Horn in 1969, his mother was 64 and was already being called “Grandma.” It became easy for me to call her Grandma also. Now we refer to her often as “Grandma Maggie” (1905-2003) or Grandma Van Horn. Not long ago, I said something about Grandma Van Horn and suddenly realized that I am now Grandma Van Horn.

While looking through a case of old cassette tapes recently, I found one recorded by my son, Randall Van Horn. He was interviewing Grandma Maggie about her life during the Great Depression. He made this tape for a school assignment in junior high. His grandmother was in her mid-80s. I had never seen it before. What a discovery!

As Dean and I listened to it and heard Grandma Maggie’s familiar voice, we became misty-eyed. Her voice was a bit raspy, but steady and strong. As she spoke, there was a sense of acceptance without emotion or judgment. Randall’s voice was soft and calm as he questioned her.

He began by asking her where she lived during the Great Depression.

She replied, “I lived here in Connelly Springs mostly.”

He asked her to describe her home life during the Depression era.

“We lived on a farm,” she said. “It was pretty tough. We raised most of our food. We had chickens, cows, eggs, milk, flour, cornmeal that away. We had molasses from molassey cane, and we dried apples for dried apple pies and things like that. Sugar and coffee were rationed. We had to get stamps to buy sugar and coffee.”

“What was your daily life like on the farm during this time?”

“We had to get up early in the morning to hoe the corn,” Grandma said with no pity in her voice. “In the fall of the year, we went to school and picked cotton after we got home. When we had a wagon full of cotton, we took it to the gin and had it weighed and they paid us by the pound.”

“What effect did the depression have on your family life?”

“Things were cheap,” she said. “We had to raise cotton and sell it cheap. You could buy jeans for a dollar and a candy bar and chewing gum for a nickel.”

Randall then stated that it worked both ways. “You sold cheap and bought cheap.”

“Yeah,” Grandma giggled. “Things were cheap because people didn’t have money.”

Grandma seemed youthful in seeing the humor in things, never old. Listening to her laugh was a great pleasure of mine.

“What did you use for heat,” Randall asked.

“We cut trees and burned them in a fireplace and hung a heavy black pot over the hot fire to cook beans and potatoes or baked bread in a cook stove.”

“What did you use for transportation?”

“We had a horse and wagon to haul up hay with but used a horse and buggy for travel.”

When he asked her if anyone used cars, she told him her daddy died when she was 2 years old and when her mother married again, her stepdaddy had a car. She told him there were others around who had them, too.

“Gasoline and tires were rationed and were hard to get. Tires had to go to the Army.”

Randall transferred his questioning to the two United States presidents who were in office during the late 1920s and ‘30s.

“What did you think about Herbert Hoover as a president?”

“Not too good.” Grandma laughed. “Everything was in bad shape. I don’t remember too much about that.”

“How did people feel about things in the 1930s?”

Her first reply was, “They were worried about how things were going to turn out.”

“Did you think the country was in real trouble?”

“Yeah, certainly we did,” she said. “It was a troublesome time. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We just went on with our work.”

I found during the early years of my marriage that my mother-in-law really loved to work. She liked getting out early to hoe the garden, and she liked me to help. She taught me to can green beans and kraut.

The worst thing I remember doing while helping her was breaking a gallon of fermented kraut while trying to empty it for repacking. That represented many days of work during the fermenting process. I felt so sorry, but Grandma didn’t say anything. She and I cleaned all the glass up and started on another jar.

Back to Randall’s interview: “Who or what do you think got our country out of trouble?”

“That other president (President Franklin D. Roosevelt) that came in — seems like he tried to get things in better shape.”

“Did your family see the New Deal, the new programs started by Roosevelt as a change in a big way?”

“I don’t remember. I’m sure there was a change, but it didn’t bear on us too much.”

“What type of work did your family do besides farming?”

She mentioned that she later got a job in a hosiery mill making two and a half dollars a day and that helped.

The last question Randall asked was, “When did you meet Grandpa?”

“Along about the end of the Depression. Things were beginning to get better.”

That interview with his grandmother was probably the most memorable assignment my son ever had. He learned how it was for rural folks during the Great Depression and a lot about Grandma Maggie’s work ethic.

What a lovely experience Dean and I had the day we were able to go back in time and hear his mother tell of her early years.