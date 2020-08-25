Group hosts presentations on Unifour attractions, history

A local club is showcasing the best stories and attractions of the Unifour area in a new online series.
The Foothills Carolina Club, a group of alumni of the University of North Carolina living in the Unifour area, which includes Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Alexander counties, had to brainstorm new ways for the club to remain active after the coronavirus pandemic ruled out in-person meetings.
“The club is an organization that works to keep students, alumni and friends of the university in touch with the university and with each other, and to promote the good of the alma mater,” said Em Williams, communications representative for the group.
The group is sponsored by the UNC General Alumni Association, according to its Facebook page. Williams said the university is currently restricting any in-person events for any of its alumni groups.
John Bounous, co-leader of the group, said the club had been on the rebound from a period of relative inactivity before COVID-19. Some of their previous activities included working on service projects, organizing fundraisers for scholarships and hosting UNC basketball watch parties.
Once the pandemic hit the area, the club’s leadership board decided to list all of the places and attractions in the area that would make good subjects for informative online presentations. In addition to Bounous and Williams, the board also consists of Pam Elske-Leonetti, co-leader; Trisha Crutchfield, treasurer; and Angie Sherrill, events coordinator.
The group had already had success with online events, such as Zoom social hours, a trivia night, a virtual wine tasting and a presentation by staff at the Catawba Science Center.
“This is when Zoom was fairly new,” Williams said. “Not a lot of people had been doing it, unless you were in the corporate world.”
Members also hosted a virtual graduation celebration for local UNC students, allowing them to speak online about their school experiences and share photos of themselves.
“We felt that it went pretty well, and that’s what has encouraged us to continue, given the situation that we don’t know when we can have a live event again,” Bounous said.
After connecting with speakers willing to give presentations about local areas of interest, the club scheduled a webinar series called “Hidden Gems of the Unifour.” The Zoom sessions are free and open to the community to watch.
“There are all of these great things – great stories, great places or histories - and they’re just like little hidden gems,” Williams said. “Some people that have lived here their whole lives might not know a lot about them.”
The presentations are scheduled take place on the last Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m., except during the holiday season. Local author Dr. Leslie McKesson gave the first presentation in July on her ancestors’ role in the formation of the Dulatown area of Caldwell County, which she wrote about in her book, “Black and White: The Story of Harriet Harshaw and Squire James Alfred Dula.” Her family tree contains both black and white ancestors, and their descendants still hold family reunions today.
Bounous and Williams said the program was attended by approximately 19 people and appeared to be well received.
“It went a lot longer than we were expecting, which we took as a good sign, because people kept asking her questions and talked a lot about their own ancestry,” Williams said. “It created this whole conversation unto itself. I thought it was hugely successful.”
The next program, “The History and Heritage of the Waldensians,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday and will be presented by Steve Martinat. The Waldensians were a group of Protestant religious refugees who fled persecution in Europe in centuries past. A group of Waldensians immigrated to the U.S. and founded the town of Valdese in 1893.
The rest of the Hidden Gems of the Unifour schedule is as follows:
» Friday, Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m.: The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, led by representatives of the Catawba Valley League of Women Voters
» Friday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m.: The Brown Mountain Lights
» Friday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m.: TBA
» Friday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m.: Unifour Holiday Social Hour
“During this pandemic, people have been stuck at home and not able to work or go places,” Bounous said. “Hopefully, this is something of interest to folks to give them some way to pass some of their time and maybe learn something and meet some new friends.”
To register to attend any of the webinars, contact the group at foothillscarolinaclub@gmail.com or through its Facebook page, “Foothills Carolina Club.” The presentations are recorded, and links to the recordings of previous presentations can be requested from the club at the above email address. Bounous noted that participation in the Foothills Carolina Club is open to anyone in the community, not just UNC alumni.
