Group to host geologist, archaeologist for programs

“The lights can be seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway at mileposts 310 and 301, and from the Brown Mountain Overlook along NC 181, near Jonas Ridge,” an online post about the lights said. “Additionally, good sightings of the lights have been reported from the top of Table Rock and Wiseman's View, both located in the Linville Gorge Wilderness.”

The next program will feature Dr. David Moore, lead archaeologist for the Berry archaeological site in Morganton, who will give a presentation about the history of the site and the Exploring Joara Foundation at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, via Zoom. He is a professor of archaeology and anthropology at Warren Wilson College.

Archaeologists have unearthed evidence at the Berry site of a 16th century Spanish settlement called Fort San Juan, believed to be the first inland European settlement in the U.S., dating back to 1567, according to a previous News Herald article. The site also is the location of the ancient Native American town of Joara.

The presentations are free and open to anyone who would like to tune in, not just UNC alumni.