Historical records shed light on early African-American schools

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Before school integration came to Burke County in the 1960s, many African-American schools strove to meet the educational needs of students of color.
Several of those schools are documented in information gathered from the “Children of the Struggle” exhibit at the History Museum of Burke County, which features African-American schools and school integration in the county, research compiled for the 2020 Black History Month Festival in Morganton, documentation from the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, previous News Herald articles and information from Allen Fullwood, a lifelong Morganton resident who was one of the researchers for the History Museum exhibit.
“’Prior to 1924, places of learning (for African-American students) were small schools scattered all over the county,’” Fullwood read from a history of Olive Hill High School compiled by its alumni.
He noted that just getting to school in the era before school buses was a challenge.
“The descriptions, when you look at the school board minutes, were awful,” Fullwood said. “The roads were bad. When there was bad weather, kids were not able to go to school for weeks, sometimes months. I remember this one lady said she had to ride on the back of a truck (to get to school), because there were no school buses. Prior to that, they rode on wagons.”
Some of the most prominently documented schools include:
The Kistler Academy
Local businessman A.M. Kistler donated funds to build Kistler Academy, a two-story frame building near Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton circa 1890. The school was operated by the Rev. F.L. Brodie and sponsored by the Presbyterian Church. Students had to pay tuition to attend the school, but scholarships were available for students in need. The school closed in 1910.
Morganton Graded School for Colored Children
This was the first school for African-American students in Morganton, which opened in 1891 on West Concord Street, across the street from where Olive Hill High School was built. It was also known as “The Little Yellow Schoolhouse” because of the color of its exterior. It was a one-story building set on pillars that housed kindergarten through eighth-grade classes in four classrooms and an assembly hall.
“All the furniture were hand-me-downs from the white schools,” a previous News Herald article reads. “There was no grading of the school ground. The building was improperly maintained. When window panes were broken, some were replaced by paper covering the holes, others not replaced at all.”
School board trustee meeting minutes indicate that students who attended the school but were not Morganton city residents had to pay $17.50 tuition for three months out of the nine-month school year, Fullwood said.
The school closed when Olive Hill High School opened in 1924.
The Episcopal Academy
St. Stephen’s Mission, the African-American outreach of Grace Episcopal Church, opened the Episcopal Academy for Black students in 1897. It was also known as the St. Stephen’s Church School and the Good Samaritan Hall School. The school was housed in a clapboard building on McDowell Street behind the church. Lillie Perkins Harbison was its first teacher.
Waters Academy
Waters Academy was built near Clear Water Beach in the Adeko community in 1909. It was a large boarding school with two dormitories. It is believed that A.M. Kistler helped to fund this school as well.
“James Avery administered Waters, and his wife taught, cooked and cleaned for the school,” a previous News Herald article reads.
Fullwood said some students who lived in rural areas stayed with relatives in order to attend the school.
“Waters Academy produced some very prominent African Americans who migrated to Durham,” he said.
Rosenwald Schools
Julius Rosenwald, former president of Sears, Roebuck and Co., donated funds to build many schools for African Americans in the south in the 1920s.
There were five Rosenwald schools built in Burke County:
Corpening School in Bridgewater
Olive Hill School in Morganton
McAlpine School in Glen Alpine
Willow Tree School located off of N.C. 126
Rock Hill School – location unknown
Olive Hill High School
Olive Hill High School, the only high school for African-American students until integration, opened in 1924. It was a one-story brick building with eight classrooms and two basement rooms. The school offered classes for kindergarten through 11th grade, and eventually added a 12th grade in 1946.
“Olive Hill was what they referred to back then as a ‘union school,’” Fullwood said. “’Union’ meant that all grades were on the same campus, and basically in the same building.”
The high school curriculum included 46 courses. Around 1940, an addition was built to house science and home economics classes.
More improvements were made in the 1950s, including the addition of a gym, that Fullwood said came about after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954 declaring segregating schools by race unconstitutional. The case confirmed that African-American schools, while separate, were not equal.
“There was the legality (of integrated schools), but no enforcement from the federal standpoint, so these communities were trying to figure out, ‘Well, what does that mean for us, and how can we deal with it,’” said Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room.
Johnston and Fullwood believe that the leaders of the school systems thought if they made improvements to African-American schools to make them “more equal,” they could delay or avoid integration.
“The anticipation of desegregation created a lot of change,” Fullwood said. “They began to upgrade schools. Throughout the state, things were happening on the campuses of African-American schools.”
Olive Hill was accredited by the Southern Association of Secondary School in 1961.
When the Civil Rights Movement swept the country in the mid-1960s, schools were officially mandated to integrate. Students at Olive Hill were integrated in 1965.
