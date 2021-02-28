Historical records shed light on early African-American schools

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.

Before school integration came to Burke County in the 1960s, many African-American schools strove to meet the educational needs of students of color.

Several of those schools are documented in information gathered from the “Children of the Struggle” exhibit at the History Museum of Burke County, which features African-American schools and school integration in the county, research compiled for the 2020 Black History Month Festival in Morganton, documentation from the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, previous News Herald articles and information from Allen Fullwood, a lifelong Morganton resident who was one of the researchers for the History Museum exhibit.

“’Prior to 1924, places of learning (for African-American students) were small schools scattered all over the county,’” Fullwood read from a history of Olive Hill High School compiled by its alumni.

He noted that just getting to school in the era before school buses was a challenge.