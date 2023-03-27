Saying goodbye to a News Herald legend (Wednesday, March 28, 1973)

The man who always said “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not” died last night at Grace Hospital.

Veteran newspaperman J. Gordon Queen, 80, was born in Burke County in 1892. He came to The News Herald in 1907 as a printer operator. He was one of the first linotype operators in western North Carolina. After working more than 50 years in the composing room, he was given a battered typewriter and promoted to reporter. Following his retirement, he continued to write a column called “Among Us Morgantonians” that shared news of progress in the city. Reader surveys always proved his column to be the best-read feature in the paper.

Queen also was active in the Morganton Lions Club and proud of his 100 percent attendance record at meetings. He took the annual Lions broom sale as a personal challenge, and his feelings would have been hurt if he hadn’t outsold all members.

He is survived by his wife, Fannie, and their two daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“He loved his family, The News Herald and the Lions Club and all will miss him, but his memory will live forever,” The News Herald staff wrote in a tribute to Queen on its editorial page.

International opera star to perform in Morganton (Wednesday, March 28, 1973)

Jerome Hines, an internationally known singer with the Metropolitan Opera, will perform a concert at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Morganton High School auditorium, sponsored by the Burke County Community Concert Association.

Since 1953, Hines, who sings bass, has been a regular guest at operatic theatres and on concert stages throughout both hemispheres. He has sung leading roles at multiple international music festivals and recorded albums for RCA Victor, Columbia and London records. He also is the composer of a religious opera called, “I Am the Way,” which was given a Palm Sunday performance at the Met in 1968.

A reception will be held at Morganton Junior High School following the concert Saturday.

Litterbugs get their due (Thursday, March 29, 1973)

Burke County is a bit cleaner now, thanks to Judge Fentress Horner of Elizabeth City.

During Tuesday’s session of 25th District Court, visiting Judge Horner sentenced a man to pick up 24 beer cans as a penalty for allegedly throwing one out of his car window. Another suspect was given an identical sentence for the same offense.

Horner shared that in his judicial district, a local women’s organization leaves a supply of garbage bags at the courthouse, so whenever he has a littering offense to sentence, he orders the defendant to take a bag and go out and collect trash until the bag is full.

There are probably quite a few Burke property owners who wish Horner could stay in the county longer.

Church organization reaches out to deaf community (Tuesday, March 27, 1973)

Preaching, counseling, hospital and home visitation and camping experiences are all facets of the ministry to the deaf established by the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Thomas Summey Jr. serves as minister for this program, begun June 1971. Although his office is at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, and he serves NCSD students, his ministry reaches beyond Morganton to Gastonia, Charlotte, Shelby and Greensboro.

“The emphasis of the ministry is to meet any needs of the deaf – to make myself available in any way they need me – and not to start churches in these areas,” Summey said.

He holds services for deaf individuals Sunday mornings at First United Methodist Church of Morganton and then spends the week traveling around the region meeting with deaf residents and presenting programs for them. His ministry includes hospital visitations.

Summey said he experienced a severe hearing loss about 12 years ago, which he said has made him keenly aware of the problems that deaf people face on a daily basis.

High school choir achieves top rating (Wednesday, March 28, 1973)

It ended where it began.

In the spring of 1950, Martha Thomasson took the first Glen Alpine Chorus ever to enter a choral competition at Lee Edwards High School, now Asheville High School. This was a junior high chorus, and it received a rating of excellent.

On Saturday, Thomasson took the last Glen Alpine High School Chorus to Asheville High for another choral contest. The choir finished with a unanimous rating of superior from the three judges of the competition.

Students in the chorus said they felt the theme of the group over the years has been love – working, sharing, giving, discipline of mind and body, willingness to work rather than just wanting to win, receiving constructive criticism and responding in a positive way, and thinking of others before self.