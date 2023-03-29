Recent genealogical research has shed new light on the origins of one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in Burke County in the 19th century.

Sarah “Sally” Michaels’ clay pipes were so popular in the mid-19th century they were known up and down the eastern states solely by her name, according to previous News Herald articles.

The historical record confirms that Michaels was born in 1792, and that she and her husband, Thomas Michaels, resided in a two-room cabin between Burkemont and Walker’s Top mountain peaks as early as 1820. Thomas was a farmer cultivating approximately 100 acres, while Sally made pipes. She used a special type of clay containing kaolin that she harvested from the banks of Silver Creek and Hunting Creek to produce high-quality pipes using soapstone molds.

George Butler described her pipe-making process in an article he wrote about Sally for “The State” magazine in 1947.

“Sally rode her blind horse down the mountain to the kaolin deposits to get material for her pipes,” Butler wrote. “The clay was placed in a bag, slung across the animal and taken home to be washed and kneaded like dough until all the foreign matter disappeared. It emerged the color of milk.”

The clay was pressed into the molds to make the pipes, and fired with hickory wood. The pipes were then fitted with stems fashioned from pieces from the titi tree.

Every Saturday, Sally would load the finished pipes in a sack, about 200 at a time, ride to downtown Morganton and sell them for 25 cents a dozen.

The pipes were already popular locally before the 1860s, but the arrival of soldiers to the area during the Civil War, as well as local men who took pipes with them when they left to fight, made demand for the pipes skyrocket.

“Soon both sides in the conflict knew the value of a Sally Michael, and from private soldier to general, the pipe was a favorite,” Butler wrote. “When hostilities ceased, orders began coming in from the north and west.”

Billy Arthur explained why the pipes were highly valued in an article he wrote for “Tar Heel History.” He said the clay she used was so pure that nicotine stains could be burned out of them.

“In addition, the ti-ti stem had a natural vent throughout, unlike a reed, the joints of which tend to block the smoke coming through,” Arthur wrote.

In an article for The News Herald published Oct. 31, 1962, writer H.E. “Red Buck” Bryant called Sally “the first successful manufacturer of Morganton.”

She continued to produce pipes until she was about 80 and her health began to decline, according to a biographical sketch on Michaels written by Steve Shaffer. Thomas and Sally had reportedly lost all three of their sons during the Civil War, so Sally passed down the pipe-making tradition to her daughters-in-law, according to another previous News Herald article. She died in 1879 at age 87.

One of her daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Dale Michaels, made pipes for about 20 years with Sally’s molds and tools, and then passed them on to her daughter-in-law, Julia Biggerstaff Michaels, who then passed them on to her son, Oscar Michaels. The last Sally Michaels pipes were made by Oscar in the 1950s.

The molds and tools were then bequeathed to Oscar’s daughter, Mary Jane Michaels Simmons, a resident at the Grace Ridge Retirement Community. Simmons donated the items to the History Museum of Burke County in 2004, the article reads.

Not much is known about Michaels’ origin, due to Union soldiers burning records at the Burke County courthouse during the Civil War, but new information has recently come to light. Another relation, Kelly Michaels, explored files in the National Archives and informed The News Herald that she found answers to some questions about Sally’s background that had previously been a mystery. According to Kelly, documents from a War of 1812 pension hearing for Thomas in 1878 list Sally’s birthplace as Burke County and her maiden name as Gallion.

Arthur called Sally a “one-woman pipe factory in her home.”

“She was a woman of energy, foresight and desire to earn money,” Arthur wrote. “She developed a successful enterprise, evidenced pride in her product, and her name became famous in many states.”