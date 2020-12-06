Holiday parade of memories - Burke County Notebook

A few days ago, I asked my husband George what he thought would be a good, timely topic for today’s column. It took him about three seconds to say, “Write about when Rev. Mac brought the Johnson C. Smith University marching band to perform in the Morganton Christmas parade, back in the '60s.”
Since 2020 marks the 100th year of holiday parades in America, I thought George’s idea was brilliant. Philadelphia’s Gimbel Brothers Department Store kicked off the Christmas season with the inaugural Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 1920, followed by New York’s Macy’s parade in 1924. As I pondered and prepared to write, I remembered how my family watched these televised spectacles all morning as we prepared turkey and “fixin's” and geared up for the big bowl-game binge later that day.
While TV parades were grand and magnificent, hometown parades were more exciting because we were there. Along with floats, homecoming queens, horses, choirs, carolers, cars, trucks, elected officials, Scout troops and Santa Claus, some of the most rousing entries were the local and visiting marching bands. I loved the excitement of marching bands so much that I later became a member and majorette for my hometown Lenoir High School Band.
One of Morganton’s visiting bands was the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls. Willette McIntosh, daughter of the Rev. W.F. McIntosh, aka “Rev. Mac,” recalls that her father and other alums from Lenoir, Hickory and Morganton worked hard to bring the band here from the historically black college/university in Charlotte.
“Because my dad served many years as a trustee at his beloved Johnson C. Smith, the highlight of every fall was homecoming weekend at Smith, and then helping to bring the marching Golden Bulls to Morganton to perform in the Christmas Parade,” Willette said.
George vividly remembers the first time he saw the Golden Bulls march. His father took him and his brother Jimmy to the parade that year, and they stood with a large crowd in front of their home church, Slade’s Chapel AME Zion on East Union Street. George’s eyes lit up as he remembered the event, as if he were briefly back in the moment.
Here they come!
The band marched down the street to a drum cadence, wearing sharply appointed navy blue and gold uniforms with spats and military hats. They looked like nothing George had ever seen. He and Jimmy briefly locked eyes in awe as the band marked time. First came the whistle blasts, then the rim clicks, then the massive musical army began to play and move with precision steps. The crowd was electrified by the pulse-pounding sound and synchrony.
“That was the most fantastic thing I’d ever seen in my life” said George, recalling the power of their performance. “The drum major and majorettes were fantastic. The drum major especially made an impression. He was high-stepping, throwing that baton in the air, bending over backwards before it came down, and then catching it and leading them down the street.”
Carol Largent, a local nurse who also grew up in Morganton, also attended Morganton parades as a child.
“I fell off the curb trying to see them!” Carol said. “The crowd would follow along beside them … and that drum major … it was a throw down in Motown!”
Willette agreed.
“The level of showmanship was amazing! It seemed as if they had jumped off the TV screen and onto the streets of Morganton … to me as a young girl the band seemed larger than life.”
Willette also said that local folks expected outstanding parade performances because they were accustomed to dynamic shows from Morganton’s own Olive Hill High School Marching Band. People came from miles around to watch Olive Hill perform until the school closed with desegregation in 1965. The Golden Bulls brought a diverse performance style back to the Morganton parade that continued to draw people from neighboring cities and towns for years.
The JCSU Golden Bulls Marching Band created happy, lifelong memories for scores of people. George, Carol and Willette expressed pure joy as they shared their stories, and each spoke of the many ways that the community came together around the performances. In a world as divided as ours is today, wouldn’t it be wonderful if art and aesthetics could connect us again?
With COVID-19 precautions in effect this year, Macy’s parade went virtual and the city of Morganton hosted a drive-through parade. Until we can come together again and feel our hearts pounding to the beat of the marching band drums, sharing joy-filled Christmas memories might help us appreciate our time in closer quarters.
In the optimistic spirit of the season, here’s hoping that 2020 presents a parade of happy holiday memories to warm your hearts for years to come.
Leslie D. McKesson is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.
