Holiday parade of memories - Burke County Notebook

Carol Largent, a local nurse who also grew up in Morganton, also attended Morganton parades as a child.

“I fell off the curb trying to see them!” Carol said. “The crowd would follow along beside them … and that drum major … it was a throw down in Motown!”

Willette agreed.

“The level of showmanship was amazing! It seemed as if they had jumped off the TV screen and onto the streets of Morganton … to me as a young girl the band seemed larger than life.”

Willette also said that local folks expected outstanding parade performances because they were accustomed to dynamic shows from Morganton’s own Olive Hill High School Marching Band. People came from miles around to watch Olive Hill perform until the school closed with desegregation in 1965. The Golden Bulls brought a diverse performance style back to the Morganton parade that continued to draw people from neighboring cities and towns for years.

The JCSU Golden Bulls Marching Band created happy, lifelong memories for scores of people. George, Carol and Willette expressed pure joy as they shared their stories, and each spoke of the many ways that the community came together around the performances. In a world as divided as ours is today, wouldn’t it be wonderful if art and aesthetics could connect us again?