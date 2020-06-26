Library plans virtual presentation on mill village

HICKORY - People are invited to join Calvin Reyes and Taylor Edwards from Henry River Mill Village for a glimpse into the past during a virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, in cooperation with Hickory Public Library.
The story of North Carolina cannot be told without including cotton and hosiery mills and the communities that grew up around them. Almost all of these mill villages have been torn down or destroyed, but the Henry River Mill Village is an exception.
It offers a view of life in the last century and allows you to explore the rich heritage of western North Carolina mill towns. Imagine your story if you were living in North Carolina 100 years ago.
Henry River Mill Village is on the National Register of Historic Places with a history that stretches back to the early 1900s. Built by the Aderholdt and Rudisill families, it functioned as a manufacturing village until 1970.
Twenty of the original 30 houses still remain as well as the company store; the store also had a butcher, post office, bank, school and church. This was a typical hosiery mill village for the area. The Henry River Mill Village sits as a ghost town just one mile off I-40.
The mill was struck by lightning in 1977 and burned down. The village was more recently used as the backdrop for District 12 in the Hunger Games movies. People from all 50 states and over 55 countries have participated in tours, events and private events at Henry River Mill Village.
The Henry River Preservation Fund was established to ensure that this unique historic site will continue to be available for generations to come. For more information visit henryrivermillvillage.com or henryriverpreservation.com.
This is a free event, but space is limited. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder email with login information for the Zoom meeting will be sent on the day of the event.