Local African American remembers Jim Crow, civil rights activism

“The cook there was African American, too,” he said. “We still had to go in the back to order our food.”

Hawkins either stood in the kitchen or went outside to eat.

Instead of attending Drexel High, a few miles from his home, Hawkins and other black students were bused 8 to 10 miles to Morganton. At the end of his senior year at Olive Hill High School in 1961, he remembers he and his friends had finished exams early.

“Five of us boys talked one of the female instructors into letting us borrow her car to go to lunch,” he said. “We went down on East Union to a drive-in restaurant where you picked up a mic and gave your order. A waitperson came to the car and realized we were black and said ‘We don’t serve coloreds here.’ One of my friends said, ‘We don’t want to order coloreds, we want hamburgers.’”

They had to leave and go somewhere else.

After graduation, Hawkins spent a year working in the housekeeping department of Valdese Hospital for 87 cents an hour. He felt there had to be something better than that.

With a student loan from the former Northwestern Bank, Hawkins entered the historically Black college, NC A&T in Greensboro, in the fall of 1962.

