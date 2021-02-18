Local resident becomes blues legend

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.

A humble factory worker who used to call Morganton home became an icon of blues guitar music during her golden years.

The late Etta Baker was born March 31, 1913, in Caldwell County, according to her biography. Her father, Boone Reid, taught her how to play guitar in the “Piedmont blues” style when she was just 3 years old. The Piedmont blues style uses a ragtime rhythm, which differentiates it from other types of blues music.

As she grew up, she learned how to play six- and 12-string acoustic guitar and the five-string banjo. Her seven siblings also played instruments, and family members sometimes performed together at public events, such as dances.

Baker described what it was like to grow up in a house filled with music in a guitar lesson video recorded at Wilkes Community College.