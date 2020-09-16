Local resident recalls Congressional representative, civil rights activist

She described what it was like to participate in the real thing.

“It was hard to watch other people get hurt,” Fleming said. “People were yanked off stools and beaten. The worst thing that happened to me was (that I had) a drink poured on me, on my new coat. And they would blow smoke in your face. The training helped you to stay calm. You had to stay centered, keep your eyes on the prize and think of what you were trying to accomplish.”

Fleming and other demonstrators were arrested during one sit-in. They were actually trying to keep things non-confrontational that day, because leaders in their group had entered into negotiations with local store owners.

“I was walking with John and Dennis Foote and two other guys,” Fleming said. “By the time we got in (to the lunch counter), they ran and locked the door. The others outside couldn’t get in, so we went over to the counter and sat. We had made up our minds that if they said, ‘Leave,’ we would have left, because they were trying to negotiate, but they didn’t do that. They just called the police and took us to jail.”

A photo of Fleming sitting inside the jail cell that day is featured in the book, “We Shall Overcome: Press Photographs of Nashville During the Civil Rights Era,” edited by Kathyrn E. Delmez. Lewis wrote the foreword for the book.