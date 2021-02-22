Longtime nurse worked for Grace, Broughton hospitals

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Laura Lattimore was one of the first African American nurses to work at Grace Hospital in Morganton.
Grace Hospital, which opened in 1906, was one of a few hospitals in the south that accepted African American patients, according to a historical narrative posted on the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation website.
Grace set up a “colored ward,” as the Rev. Walter Hughson, the hospital’s founder, called it, to care for Black patients.
“In 1922, the hospital was referred to as the ‘only well-equipped hospital for Negroes between Washington and New Orleans, serving not only North Carolina, but adjacent Virginia and South Carolina,’” the narrative reads.
Lattimore was born on July 2, 1912, in a one-room log cabin in Morganton, according to the “North Carolina Nursing History” website of Appalachian State University.
“She was determined to get an education and attended the Kistler Academy for Colored Students, and then attended a one-room school on West Concord Street before graduating from Olive Hill High School,” the website said. “She attended St. Agnes School of Nursing in Raleigh, graduating with an RN degree in 1933. She returned to Morganton to care for her aging parents and worked in both Dr. Kibler’s office and at the Grace Hospital Colored Unit.”
By the early 1940s, the hospital had hired three African American nurses, including Lattimore, to work on the colored unit, according to the foundation. Tommie Alice Smith, one of the other nurses hired, described the ward for Black patients in a paper she wrote in 1943.
“The Colored Department has grown from 12 beds on the first floor of the main hospital building to a separate unit, which is one of the best of its kind in the state,” Smith wrote. “We have seen our unit fill to capacity, even to the waiting room. We like our waiting room very much, and would greatly appreciate having sufficient room for our patients without the necessity of having to use it. So widely known is our department we have had patients from Caldwell, Catawba and even Buncombe counties.”
1941 was a big year for Lattimore, according to the ASU website. She married Leonard Lattimore, a local barber, and moved to New York to work at Bellevue Hospital. The couple returned to Morganton in 1943 so Laura could care for her terminally ill brother. Leonard became the first barber at the Western Carolina Center.
Laura worked at Grace Hospital for 25 years. Local retired nurse Phyllis Banner worked with her at one time. She believes Lattimore’s dedication to her patients may have worn her out sometimes.
“I knew Laura very well,” Banner said. “She worked third shift. During that time in our history, when we were making notes in the patient's chart, we used three different colors for each shift. Third shift used red color. When the first shift came in at 7 a.m., and we reviewed the patient's charts, many times we noticed that there was a very light squiggly line in a sentence that made you wonder if Laura may have, sort of, dropped off to sleep.”
Laura also worked at Broughton Hospital for 13 years before retiring in 1976, according to ASU. She died on June 29, 1985. She and Leonard had one child, Perry Lindsey Lattimore.
“Like her husband, Mrs. Lattimore was widely respected across racial lines, and her reputation for competency well established in the medical community,” the ASU website reads.
