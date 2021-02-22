Longtime nurse worked for Grace, Broughton hospitals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the early 1940s, the hospital had hired three African American nurses, including Lattimore, to work on the colored unit, according to the foundation. Tommie Alice Smith, one of the other nurses hired, described the ward for Black patients in a paper she wrote in 1943.

“The Colored Department has grown from 12 beds on the first floor of the main hospital building to a separate unit, which is one of the best of its kind in the state,” Smith wrote. “We have seen our unit fill to capacity, even to the waiting room. We like our waiting room very much, and would greatly appreciate having sufficient room for our patients without the necessity of having to use it. So widely known is our department we have had patients from Caldwell, Catawba and even Buncombe counties.”

1941 was a big year for Lattimore, according to the ASU website. She married Leonard Lattimore, a local barber, and moved to New York to work at Bellevue Hospital. The couple returned to Morganton in 1943 so Laura could care for her terminally ill brother. Leonard became the first barber at the Western Carolina Center.

Laura worked at Grace Hospital for 25 years. Local retired nurse Phyllis Banner worked with her at one time. She believes Lattimore’s dedication to her patients may have worn her out sometimes.