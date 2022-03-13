Looking back through Burke County history

Frankie was arrested for the crime after she reported her husband’s disappearance to local law enforcement, and they found bones and grease in the fireplace at the Silver home, blood under the floorboards and body parts in a tree stump outside. Many today believe that Frankie and Charlie had a violent argument that night, and that Frankie feared for her life, causing her to take action to protect herself.

Although there were not enough remains recovered to positively identify them as belonging to Charlie, Frankie was charged with murder and found guilty in court. After the verdict came down, Frankie’s uncle helped her escape from jail, but she was caught eight days later.

Frankie was hanged on July 12, 1833, most likely in a yard off of present-day Valdese Avenue, near White Street in Morganton.

