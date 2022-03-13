Looking back through Burke County history

As part of The News Herald’s 136th anniversary, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable events that took place in or affected Burke County.
1567: Fort San Juan
established
Inhabited by Native Americans from the Catawba and Cherokee Indian tribes, Burke County was home to the largest Native American settlement in North Carolina, a town called Joara, situated in present-day Morganton. The town’s history is believed to date back to 1,000 A.D., according to the county’s website, burkenc.org.
Archaeologists began digging in the area, known as the Berry site, in the early 2000s, and found evidence that Spanish conquistadors, led by Juan Pardo, established the first European settlement in the interior of what is now the United States near Joara, in 1567, 20 years before the Roanoke colony and 40 years before the Jamestown colony, according to the Exploring Joara Foundation, the organization that manages the archaeological site.
The settlement, called Fort San Juan, did not last long. Pardo left 30 soldiers there while he went on further exploration. The fort was attacked the next year by the Native Americans of Joara and burned to the ground, killing most of the Spaniards.
1777: Burke County
established
In 1777, Burke County was formed from Rowan County, according to burkenc.org. It was named for Thomas Burke, who was serving as a delegate to the Continental Congress at the time (1777 to 1781). He was later elected as governor of North Carolina, serving from 1781 to 1782.
1780: Overmountain Men meet at Quaker Meadows
plantation
During the height of the Revolutionary War in 1780, British Major Patrick Ferguson threatened to “lay waste the land” if local colonists didn’t support the crown, according to a previous News Herald article.
More than 1,400 Continental soldiers from Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina joined forces to fight against the threat, stopping in Morganton Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 1780 at Quaker Meadows plantation, owned by Charles McDowell, an officer in the Continental Army. The men would declare victory over the British a week later after the famous Battle of Kings Mountain, which was considered a key point that turned the tide of the war in America’s favor.
1784: Morganton
established
Burke County’s governmental seat was a frontier settlement originally known as Alder Springs, but in April of 1784, a state bill created the Morgan Judicial District, and renamed Alder Springs “Morgansborough,” designating it as the site of the county courthouse. The name, eventually shortened to Morganton, came from Capt. Daniel Morgan, a Revolutionary War hero whose regiment won the Battle of Cowpens.
1828-33: Brindletown gold
rush
People began digging for gold in the South Mountains district of Burke and McDowell counties about 1828, according to a research paper written by P. Albert Carpenter III and published by the North Carolina Geological Survey.
“According to legend, gold was discovered there when a traveler stopped at a shoemaker’s home and spent the night,” Carpenter wrote. “The next day, the traveler, Sam Martin, noticed specks of gold in the mud that was used to fill the spaces between the logs of the house. This discovery led to mining along Brindles Creek, now known as Brindletown Creek. Soon placer mining spread to the First and Second Broad Rivers, Muddy Creek and Silver Creek. Mining in the South Mountains later spread to the hillsides, where both bench gravels and lodes were worked.”
1831-33: The infamous case of Frankie
Silver
Maxine McCall, author of “They Won’t Hang a Woman,” contended in a previous News Herald article that Frankie Silver, who lived in Burke County in the early 19th century, killed her husband, Charlie Silver, with an ax in self-defense on the night of Dec. 22, 1831.
The case stands out in local history because it was believed Frankie was the first woman hanged in North Carolina, although later research disproved that assertion.
Frankie was arrested for the crime after she reported her husband’s disappearance to local law enforcement, and they found bones and grease in the fireplace at the Silver home, blood under the floorboards and body parts in a tree stump outside. Many today believe that Frankie and Charlie had a violent argument that night, and that Frankie feared for her life, causing her to take action to protect herself.
Although there were not enough remains recovered to positively identify them as belonging to Charlie, Frankie was charged with murder and found guilty in court. After the verdict came down, Frankie’s uncle helped her escape from jail, but she was caught eight days later.
Frankie was hanged on July 12, 1833, most likely in a yard off of present-day Valdese Avenue, near White Street in Morganton.
1858: Rutherford College
established
John Rutherford Jr. (1789-1880), the son of a local plantation owner, donated money to purchase 600 acres of land to establish Rutherford Academy, which eventually became Rutherford College. He was known as “one of the richest men in Burke County,” according to a history of the school published by the town of Rutherford College. The school was led from the 1850s to the 1890s by the Rev. R.L. Abernethy, a close friend of Rutherford’s.
“In 1891, the college burned at its original site (where the First Baptist Church now stands), but was rebuilt in 1893 at the present site of Valdese General Hospital,” the history reads. “In 1894, R.L. Abernethy died due to a fall from a horse. His son, Will, became the president until 1899, when the school was sold to the Western North Carolina Conference of the Methodist/Episcopalian Church—South. The school operated until 1933, when the Methodist Conference was forced to consolidate its schools due to the Great Depression.”
1865: Stoneman’s
Raid
Morganton was the site of Union occupation and destruction at the end of the Civil War in 1865.
“After Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Courthouse on April 9, 1865, Union Gen. George Stoneman and his cavalry continued to wage war,” reads a summary of Stoneman’s Raid published in a newsletter for the Burke County History Museum. “On April 17, 1865, part of Stoneman’s force met some of the Confederate Home Guard on the Catawba River in Burke County in what some locals call the ‘Rock Ford Engagement.’ The Union cavalry crossed the river about a quarter of a mile upstream from Rocky Ford (located across NC 18 from the Grace Ridge Retirement Community). This area is now part of the Catawba River Greenway. The force crossed the river and continued into downtown Morganton, plundering and pillaging along the way. The deeds of destruction included the seizing and burning of courthouse records.”