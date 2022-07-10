Monday mishap motivates mimosa muse - Burke County Notebook

It was definitely a Monday.

I settled into my office at The News Herald a couple Mondays ago to find a server in our cyber-network had gone down and taken our access to the internet and most of our software programs with it.

While our IT team worked on the issue, I cleaned out a file cabinet that houses my notes from previous stories and article requests people have made over the years. I came across a copy of an email from Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, asking me to write about the legendary Morganton Mimosa Festival. She had sent me a history of the festival I had squirreled away to follow up on when I had a chance.

My computer screen was still frozen. Well, no time like the present. I read the research, including an article from “The Heritage of Burke County, Vol. II” written by Dottie Ervin, Morganton native and N.C. Room assistant.

Since I’m not originally from Morganton, having moved here in 2000, I didn’t have local knowledge of the importance of mimosa trees to Burke County history, so I learned quite a bit.

The mimosa tree is native to tropical climates and was transplanted here at some point, although when and by whom is a matter of historical debate. Anecdotal stories passed down through generations put mimosa seeds or plants in the hands of several prominent Burke County families, such as Avery, Walton and Caldwell, from a time period of 1794 to 1915.

Also known as the Persian silk tree or pink silk tree, the mimosa is described as a “small, deciduous tree with a broad crown of level or arching branches,” with blossoms that resemble “starbursts of pink silky threads.”

It became so trendy for Morganton homeowners to plant mimosa trees in their yards that the town became known as “The Mimosa City” by the early 20th century, according to an article written for The News Herald by Michael Conley in 2010.

The Morganton Women’s Club planted a row of mimosa trees in 1926 on a grassy divider that once graced the middle of South Green Street, another article reported. The line of trees ran from the train depot to the intersection with Collett and Patterson streets. The gesture was meant to honor the memory of Burke County soldiers killed in action during World War I.

The Morganton American Legion post took mimosa mania to a new level in 1930 by proposing a mass planting of the trees across Burke County along what is now U.S. 70, also in honor of local WWI soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending freedom.

The post enlisted the help of other local organizations and chose Armistice Day, or as we know it today, Veterans Day, to carry out the project.

On Nov. 11, 1930, they planted 2,500 mimosa trees along U.S. 70 from Glen Alpine to Rutherford College in an event that included an official dedication at the Burke County courthouse. The next Armistice Day, 800 more trees were planted.

It wasn’t until 1938 that the city of Morganton celebrated the mimosa tree with its own event, Mimosa Week.

“The week was planned to serve as a forerunner for the more elaborate Mimosa Festival planned for 1939,” Ervin wrote.

Morganton Mayor Benedict Bristol Sr. issued a proclamation declaring June 23, 1938, “Mimosa Day.” Festivities included a baseball game and the crowning of the first Mimosa Queen, Margaret Chaffee, during a grand ball at the newly constructed armory in downtown Morganton.

“The identity of the Mimosa Queen, selected by a secret committee, was kept a secret until the ball,” Ervin’s article reads.

The 1939 Mimosa Festival lasted three days. The committee kicked off festivities by crowning the Mimosa Queen, Nancy McEntire Harbison, at the Morganton High School stadium June 28. The crowning was followed by the dramatic performance of “The Pageant of Morganton, The Mimosa City,” written by nationally known writer Kathleen Read Coontz of Washington, D.C. Johnston said Coontz had lived in the Lake James community of Morganton at some point. The pageant, performed by a cast of 300 people, highlighted notable events in Burke County history and must have been quite the spectacle.

The next day, nearly 10,000 people came to see the Mimosa Festival parade and take in a baseball game. The final day featured the ball at the armory.

The celebration in 1940, also a three-day event that took place June 19-21, featured a parade and a band concert on the courthouse grounds. Mary Wilson Kistler was crowned Mimosa Queen. Community members performed another dramatic pageant written by Coontz called “Mother Burke” before enjoying the annual ball.

The festival for 1941 was moved to July 2-6 to incorporate Fourth of July celebrations, according to Conley. I was delighted to read that the festivities included a “Pet Novelty Parade” on July 4, in which owners showcased their pets and competed for prizes. It reminded me of the “Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade” patriotic-themed dog fashion show the city of Morganton began presenting last year to celebrate Independence Day. I wonder if city officials knew they were following in the paw prints of history?

More than 20,000 people attended the 1941 Mimosa Festival that included “riding devices” (fair rides, I imagine?) in a carnival-like event on South Sterling Street. Betsy Collett was crowned Mimosa Queen.

Sadly, that was the end of the fun. December 1941 saw the U.S. enter World War II. Celebrations were cast aside as local men were drafted and people labored to support the war effort. As if that wasn’t bad enough, blight began killing mimosa trees in Morganton in 1943. By 1948, most of them were gone.

But the story doesn’t end on that tragic note. A News Herald article from 2004 detailed efforts by horticulturalists to develop blight-resistant mimosa trees. Their success kept the trees from becoming extinct. Johnston noted she sees many here today.

The mimosa tree went from being a symbol of ultimate sacrifice to one representing perseverance and overcoming. I think we could all use a symbol like that today.