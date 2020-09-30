Morganton native recalls early 20th century farm life - Burke County Notebook

They swam in Upper Creek in summer and ice-skated on it in the winter. They also played games. A popular board game at the time was “Pollyanna.” Players rolled dice to advance markers in a pursuit game similar to Parcheesi.

Christmas and Easter were times of celebration.

“At Eastertime, we had rabbits that laid eggs, which is rather strange, you know,” Henry said. “Our three older brothers would lead my sister and me looking for where the Easter rabbit had laid the Easter eggs on Easter morning. Invariably, they would walk right by where the nest was at the edge of a brush pile, but my little sister and I found the eggs. We had bantam hens that laid eggs smaller than normal hen eggs, and my mother would save these and dye them a baby blue, and that’s where the ‘rabbit’ eggs came from.”

The Burke County Guernsey Show in Morganton he attended every year inspired him to work for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension for 24 years, specializing in animal husbandry.