Museum director shares thoughts on career, African American history

Service abroad

He then earned a Bachelor of Arts in American history from Berea College and then signed up for the Peace Corps.

“I wanted to be a missionary and joined the Peace Corps to get the experience of working in Africa,” Fleming said.

He described what he learned from his time there.

“People are the same the world over,” Fleming said. “Expect the unexpected, and always be prepared to adjust.”

Upon returning to America, he earned a Master of Arts and doctorate in American history from Howard University in Washington and spent six years working as a senior fellow with the Institute for the Study of Educational Policy at the university. During that time, he wrote two books, “The Lengthening Shadow of Slavery” and “The Case for Affirmative Action for Blacks in Higher Education.”

A special request ignited a lifetime passion for museum management.