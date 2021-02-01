Museum director shares thoughts on career, African American history

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
A Morganton native who has dedicated his life to the preservation of African American history shared his thoughts about his experiences in recognition of Black History Month.
Dr. John E. Fleming is the museum director in residence for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, and director emeritus of the Cincinnati Museum Center in Ohio, according to a previous News Herald article.
He began his career 47 years ago as a research assistant to the editors of the Dictionary of American Negro Biography. Ever since then, he has helped create and directed museums highlighting aspects of African American history, written several books and dozens of articles about the experience of Blacks in America, taught history at the university level and served on numerous boards, many history-related. He has been appointed by a president and several governors to contribute his expertise to major historic preservation initiatives and has earned many awards for his work.
Before all of that, Fleming grew up on West Concord Street in Morganton, across from Olive Hill High School, the only high school in Burke County for Black students before integration. He graduated from Olive Hill in 1962.
Service abroad
He then earned a Bachelor of Arts in American history from Berea College and then signed up for the Peace Corps.
“I wanted to be a missionary and joined the Peace Corps to get the experience of working in Africa,” Fleming said.
He described what he learned from his time there.
“People are the same the world over,” Fleming said. “Expect the unexpected, and always be prepared to adjust.”
Upon returning to America, he earned a Master of Arts and doctorate in American history from Howard University in Washington and spent six years working as a senior fellow with the Institute for the Study of Educational Policy at the university. During that time, he wrote two books, “The Lengthening Shadow of Slavery” and “The Case for Affirmative Action for Blacks in Higher Education.”
A special request ignited a lifetime passion for museum management.
“I was asked by one of our board members who was president of a college in Ohio if I was interested in starting a museum,” Fleming said. “I did not know much about museums, but it seemed interesting. I was offered the job following my interview by the Ohio Historical Society in 1980. I was named director of the National Afro-American Museum (and Cultural Center in Wilberforce, Ohio). I like the work. I found it challenging and stayed in the field for 41 years.”
The museum opened in 1988. Fleming served as its director for a decade, then went on to direct the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. He served as director of planning and development of the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, and as a senior consultant for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.
While working with the Cincinnati Museum Center and the International African American Museum, Fleming became the executive producer of a 12,000-square-foot museum exhibition called “Tavis Smiley’s America I Am: The African American Imprint,” which went on a nationwide tour. (Smiley is a well-known talk show host and author.)
As I looked back on my favorite stories of the year, I realized the common theme among them …
Fleming was asked by former President George W. Bush to serve on the National Museum of African American History and Culture Presidential Commission.
“The commission held hearings around the country, employed a staff person to research the history of the efforts to establish the museum going back to the early 20th century and to finally write a report to the president and Congress with a recommendation to establish the national museum,” Fleming said. “We also recommended sites on the National Mall for the locations of the museum.”
He has been appointed by several Ohio governors to serve on various statewide history boards. Currently, he is the national chair of the American Association for State and Local History.
Local effort
Not forgetting his Morganton roots, Fleming also consulted for the curators of the History Museum of Burke County, especially with the creation of the “Children of the Struggle” exhibit, which documents the process of desegregating schools in Burke County.
He became director of the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2014. The museum opened Jan. 18.
“Music is so central to our culture, I saw it as an opportunity to explore our history and the music that emerged from our historical experience,” Fleming said.
In addition to directing the museum, Fleming is writing his memoirs about his Peace Corps experience and plans to write a book about his museum work. He also is consulting with the Netherlands' government on a new National Museum of Slavery.
Fleming’s honors include lifetime achievement awards from the Peace Corps, Ohio Museums Association, The American Association for State and Local History, and the Association of African American Museums.
“I believe in public service and giving back,” Fleming said. “I think it is our responsibility as professionals to promote our profession. I also believe in reaching out to the next generation to help develop new leadership. I have found it very rewarding over the years to serve on various boards, not just those relating to black history and culture.”
He would like to see more museums devoted to African American history and culture and mainstream museums and school textbooks incorporate that history more often.
“I think the biggest misconception about African American history is that it is a separate history from American history, when in fact, they are one and the same,” Fleming said. “That is something we note in the National Museum of African American Music. We conclude that black music is American music.
"Black History Month is designed to bring people’s attention to a subject that should be studied and explored all year round. People should remember that black history is American history. We need to see ourselves as one people, one nation. We cannot succeed as a nation unless we all succeed.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.