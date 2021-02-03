Officer, deputy broke through racial barriers to serve community

“He was a fine police officer and a good person,” Watts said. “He was there to serve others. His desire to help the community was evident in his work and his daily life. He treated everybody the same. It didn’t matter who you were, what side of the railroad tracks you were from or what color you were. You were a human being, and that’s the way he treated you – with respect and dignity, even those folks that he arrested.”

State service

Davis served on the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Council, according to the article. He was a member of the N.C. Law Enforcement Association and served as vice president of the western chapter of the North State Law Enforcement Association. Upon retiring from the Valdese Police Department in 1986 after 28 years in law enforcement, he was presented with a plaque from the North State organization.

Davis also helped found the Lake James Volunteer Fire Department (now known as Lake James Fire and Rescue) in 1969 and served as its first chief.