Officer, deputy broke through racial barriers to serve community

James Davis Jr. (1928-90), also known as “Junior” Davis, was the first African American deputy to serve with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the first African American to serve with the Valdese Police Department.
Davis, son of James Davis Sr. and Beatrice Caldwell Davis, both of Burke County, was born in Durham, but reared in Morganton, according to an article written about him in “The Heritage of Burke County, Volume 2.” The article said he became an outstanding football player at North Carolina A&T State University. He left college to join the Army and served during the Korean War.
Upon returning home, he became a police officer for the city of Morganton in 1959. In 1963, he joined the Burke County Sheriff's Office as its first African American deputy. He became the office’s first African American captain in 1971. He worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department from 1975-76 before taking a job with the Valdese Police Department in 1977.
Charles Watts, former chief of police for the town of Valdese, remembers Davis fondly. Watts took a job as an engineer with the Valdese Fire Department in 1981, and worked with Davis in the early ’80s.
“He was a fine police officer and a good person,” Watts said. “He was there to serve others. His desire to help the community was evident in his work and his daily life. He treated everybody the same. It didn’t matter who you were, what side of the railroad tracks you were from or what color you were. You were a human being, and that’s the way he treated you – with respect and dignity, even those folks that he arrested.”
State service
Davis served on the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Council, according to the article. He was a member of the N.C. Law Enforcement Association and served as vice president of the western chapter of the North State Law Enforcement Association. Upon retiring from the Valdese Police Department in 1986 after 28 years in law enforcement, he was presented with a plaque from the North State organization.
Davis also helped found the Lake James Volunteer Fire Department (now known as Lake James Fire and Rescue) in 1969 and served as its first chief.
“He went to Clarksville, Virginia, purchased a used 1942 Chevrolet fire truck with money borrowed from a local bank by interested citizens in the Lake James area and drove it to the Lake James community as the first piece of firefighting equipment,” the article reads. “Later that year, land was purchased, ground broken and the Oak Hill High School masonry class constructed a building. In early 1970, the Lake James Volunteer Fire Department began operating on monies provided by friends and the citizens of the community.”
Alexander Corpening, chief of Lake James Fire and Rescue, said the department still has the truck and believes the firefighting organization operated out of fellow founder Carl Crisp’s house until a facility could be built.
Hugh Corpening, one of the department's founding members, has fond memories of Davis.
"James Davis was a very good friend of mine," Hugh said. "He was a very nice guy."
“The Heritage of Burke County” article reports that Davis actively volunteered with local youth organizations and organized the first noncompetitive Burke County Youth Extravaganza. He also was a member of the Berry-Chambers-Wright American Legion Post 322 and attended Gaston Chapel AME Church in Morganton.
He was recognized for his community service with a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award and the Queen of the West Lodge No. 70 Community Service Award.
"Great legacy"
Davis served the department until his death in 1990. Felicia Davis, his daughter, said the original Lake James fire truck her father purchased was used in his funeral procession. He was buried at the Shiloh AME Church Cemetery in the Lake James Community.
“He left a great legacy,” Felicia said. “He was a great leader in Burke County and loved Burke County and Morganton. My dad was very well-respected and loved in the community, because he respected others and treated them the way they wanted to be treated. There was nothing that he wouldn’t do to help others and make Burke County a better place to live. His legacy lived on throughout his life and with his children as far as giving back, volunteering and helping others.
“He’s definitely missed. I think about him every day. I’m the person I am today because of my parents. My mom left a legacy as well. They believed in education and doing the best that you could do.”
A poster featuring Davis created by the Burke County branch of the NAACP for Black History Month sums up his impact on the community.
“Davis was a modest man who preferred to focus not on his own accomplishments, but on the contributions of those who helped him along the way,” the poster reads. “Despite his modesty, he was a trailblazer in Burke County, a man of quiet courage and dignity who opened up new opportunities for all people.”
