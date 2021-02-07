Organization improves access to Black history, culture

Many people view Black History Month in terms of selected historic figures, such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, perhaps adding contemporary celebrities like Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfrey. But studying the history of Black Americans only in terms of an exceptional few is like studying the history of the American presidency and only examining George Washington.

Black History is America’s history, and Black History Month is a time to take a deep dive into the culture and contributions of Americans of African descent. Black History Month gives context to the many ways in which Black people impacted and helped to form America from its beginnings.

The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission is committed to exploring that history more authentically and from a viewpoint that has been traditionally silenced. In 2008, the North Carolina General Assembly established the commission to “assist the Secretary of Cultural Resources in the preservation, interpretation and promotion of African American history, arts and culture” for all people.