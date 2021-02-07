Organization improves access to Black history, culture

Many people view Black History Month in terms of selected historic figures, such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, perhaps adding contemporary celebrities like Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfrey. But studying the history of Black Americans only in terms of an exceptional few is like studying the history of the American presidency and only examining George Washington.
Black History is America’s history, and Black History Month is a time to take a deep dive into the culture and contributions of Americans of African descent. Black History Month gives context to the many ways in which Black people impacted and helped to form America from its beginnings.
The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission is committed to exploring that history more authentically and from a viewpoint that has been traditionally silenced. In 2008, the North Carolina General Assembly established the commission to “assist the Secretary of Cultural Resources in the preservation, interpretation and promotion of African American history, arts and culture” for all people.
In 2017, the commission was recognized as a division of the state’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The commission’s purpose is to tell a more complete story of North Carolina’s Black citizens, a story that elevates North Carolinians who created history, even when their names are unfamiliar or unknown.
Today, a small but talented professional staff and 10 commissioners throughout the state, including this writer, serve North Carolina year-round with programming, research, professional development and consultations with heritage practitioners and community stakeholders.
“There are incredible people across the state doing the work of Black culture,” said Angela Thorpe, director of the NCAAHC. “I think it is important for Black people to be at the forefront of preserving and sharing Black stories, and we want to create pathways for more Black people to do this work in our state.”
NCAAHC commissioners deem their service to the state a sacred trust to its citizens. Serving as commission chair is Dr. Valarie Ann Johnson, dean of Shaw University’s School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities.
“As Commissioners, it is our honor to work for our communities by helping the state of North Carolina utilize its resources to properly steward the rich legacy of Black people,” Johnson said.
Some of the commission’s primary initiatives include the following:
Freedom Roads highlights sites and spaces on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom, as well as other North Carolina freedom-seeking stories. It recognizes travel routes and places of historical significance to the Underground Railroad Movement and the African American quest for freedom.
“My NC from A to Z” is a colorful children’s book that tells stories of Black North Carolinians who have contributed to state history. Book readings with the author and educational materials also are available.
The Civil Rights Trails project is a recent initiative of the commission that will recognize 50 North Carolina spaces that played a significant role in the 20th century Civil Rights Movement.
The Africa to Carolina initiative currently consists of five sites. When it is concluded, the project will identify, acknowledge and mark every known site where Africans were disembarked into slavery along the North Carolina coast.
“Oasis Spaces” focuses on African American travel through Jim Crow North Carolina from 1936-66. This project highlights 327 North Carolina spaces that were listed in the Negro Motorist Green Book. A traveling museum display is touring the state.
“A Tale of Two Ships” is an extensive international research effort to interpret the history and stories of the French slave ship LaConcorde, later known as Blackbeard’s pirate ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge.
The Fourth annual Black History Month Read-In celebrating North Carolina authors is currently ongoing. The commission also provides year-round resources, such as Black history-themed educational curricula and resources for teachers, the African American Heritage News page, and the NCAAHC newsletter archives.
In addition to historical and literary projects, the NCAAHC elevates the arts, providing practitioners with training, support and performance opportunities and preserving sites such as Nina Simone’s birthplace in Tryon.
Because COVID-19 has caused visitors to modify their vacation habits, self-guided trail tours, socially distanced traveling exhibits and virtual events are available for patrons who want to explore the rich histories and contributions of North Carolina’s African American citizens.
These exceptional resources and cultural experiences are available throughout the year thanks to the transformative work of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. To learn more, visit http://www.aahc.nc.gov.
Dr. Leslie D. McKesson is a North Carolina African American Heritage Commissioner.