Organization to celebrate McDowell House reopening

“We have been closed to the public for over a year because of COVID-19, so the safety of our visitors was a primary consideration,” said Dr. Leslie McKesson, president of the Historic Burke Foundation, which owns and maintains the building and grounds. “While our office has been closed since last March, the HBF board has remained active, and patrons have told us repeatedly how much they were looking forward to returning to the McDowell House. We know that is also the case with the HBF membership. So, rather than simply re-opening the doors for regular tours as we have in the past, we thought it would be exciting to invite the public out to a real celebration. We have organized activities for the re-opening that will occur primarily outdoors, but docents will provide tours of the home for small groups throughout the event.”