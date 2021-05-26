Organization to celebrate McDowell House reopening

The Historic Burke Foundation will mark the reopening of the historic Capt. Charles McDowell House with a free community celebration.
The historic-themed event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the house, located at 119 St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton, and include live colonial music and tours of the home and property.
“We have been closed to the public for over a year because of COVID-19, so the safety of our visitors was a primary consideration,” said Dr. Leslie McKesson, president of the Historic Burke Foundation, which owns and maintains the building and grounds. “While our office has been closed since last March, the HBF board has remained active, and patrons have told us repeatedly how much they were looking forward to returning to the McDowell House. We know that is also the case with the HBF membership. So, rather than simply re-opening the doors for regular tours as we have in the past, we thought it would be exciting to invite the public out to a real celebration. We have organized activities for the re-opening that will occur primarily outdoors, but docents will provide tours of the home for small groups throughout the event.”
The tours are designed to help visitors learn more about the early history of Burke County, the McDowell family and colonial life.
“We also want visitors to learn about Historic Burke Foundation’s mission and our plans for the future,” McKesson said. “We welcome new members and supporters who will help us accomplish the important work of preserving and sharing not only the deep history of Burke County, but also in sharing the more recent and diverse histories of all the county’s residents.”
The celebration will include storytelling, game stations for children and colonial dancing demonstrations. The Morganton Junior Appalachian Musicians and the WOW music students from The Outreach Center will perform colonial-style music and Alan Darveaux will offer a dulcimer workshop.
Mama T’s Rolling Snack Shack food truck will sell food onsite on a cash basis only.
“We encourage patrons to bring a blanket or lawn chairs so they can sit comfortably in the yard,” McKesson said. “Wearing comfortable clothing is recommended so patrons can move about easily.”
Although the event is free to attend, visitors are welcome to contribute to the donation box onsite and/or purchase HBF merchandise.
“We would be grateful for any and all gifts to support the work of the Foundation,” McKesson said. “Historic Burke Foundation promotes knowledge of local culture and history through educational programming and historic site preservation. We encourage history lovers to visit our website and join HBF through annual or sustaining memberships.”
Although the house is reopening to the public, visits to all HBF properties are still only by appointment. To schedule a tour, contact 828-437-4104 or historicburke@gmail.com, or visit historicburke.org.
McKesson encouraged people to attend the Capt. Charles McDowell House reopening.
“We’re hoping for a beautiful early summer day so that everyone can come out and enjoy an afternoon of fun and local history,” she said. “A variety of entertainment and activities will make it an exciting day for family and friends to spend together.”
