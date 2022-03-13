Paper reflects on more than a century of keeping community informed

1901-16

“The Morganton Herald” and “The Burke County News” were consolidated under the new name, “The News-Herald,” in November 1901. In the early years, the newspaper was published as a four-page, weekly edition. Cobb served as editor-publisher until his death at age 49 in 1916. After his death, his daughter, Beatrice, took over as editor and publisher.

<&rule>

1916

No mention of News Herald history would be complete without including one of the most influential and independent women in Burke County history, Beatrice Cobb. Most of the text of this article is quoted from her biography, written by Edna Mae Herman for “The Heritage of Burke County, Volume 1,” published in 1981.

“Known affectionately as Miss Bea, she was a prominent figure, not only in newspaper circles, but also in the Morganton community and the state of North Carolina,” Herman wrote.

In 1916, Beatrice took over ownership of “The News-Herald” upon the death of her father, the late T.G. Cobb. She was the eldest of six daughters of T.G. and Ella Cobb.