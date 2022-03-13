 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paper reflects on more than a century of keeping community informed
The News Herald
Historic Milestone

Paper reflects on more than a century of keeping community informed

Editor's Note

This article is the first in a series of articles celebrating The News Herald's 136th anniversary of covering Burke County. Find more from the series on page D4 of today's edition.

As part of a special anniversary project, The News Herald is looking back on 136 years of newspaper history in Burke County:

1867-85

Burke County’s first newspaper was “The Independent Press,” published from 1867-69, according to local historian, Edward Phifer Jr. Then in 1876, Willoughby Avery and Henry Harrison Crowson began publishing “The Blue Ridge Blade,” but it went bankrupt in February of 1885.

News Herald history pic 1.jpg

Pictured are Burke County early newspaper mastheads in general chronological order. Issues are available on microfilm or through nclive.org for the indicated years.

1885-89

Theodore “Teddy” Gettys Cobb, 18, who had worked in newspaper print shops since he was 12, bought the Blade’s equipment with help from his father. Together, they started a new paper, “The Morganton Star,” in March of 1885. Today’s News Herald marks its anniversary from the first edition of “The Morganton Star.”

News Herald history pic 2.jpg

Theodore Gettys (T.G. or “Teddy”) Cobb was the publisher and editor of The News Herald. He had worked with his father, R. A. Cobb in the publication of an earlier newspaper, "The Blue Ridge Blade," in 1880. In 1885, he and his father established "The Morganton Star." In 1901, he purchased "The Morganton Herald" and consolidated the two companies/newspapers. The new paper would consolidate the two names, forming “The News-Herald.” He worked there until he died in 1916. This image was submitted by Susan Fitz McAninch to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the Burke County Public Library.

1889-99

The Cobbs sold their interest in the newspaper to W.C. Ervin in 1889. Ervin purchased new press equipment and expanded the newspaper’s size to eight columns. T.G. Cobb stayed on board as shop foreman, while Ervin served as editor. The name was changed from “The Morganton Star” to “The Morganton Herald.” In 1899, Cobb started another newspaper called “The Burke County News.”

News Herald history pic 3.jpg

Pictured is the first edition of "The Morganton Herald" from Nov. 7, 1889. As you can see, the page is incomplete. Many of these early newspapers were photographed for archival storage on microfilm many years after the newspapers were circulated. These images are available to the public on nclive.org in the Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection. It is accessible with your valid NC public library card.

1901-16

“The Morganton Herald” and “The Burke County News” were consolidated under the new name, “The News-Herald,” in November 1901. In the early years, the newspaper was published as a four-page, weekly edition. Cobb served as editor-publisher until his death at age 49 in 1916. After his death, his daughter, Beatrice, took over as editor and publisher.

News Herald history pic 6.jpg

Beatrice Cobb is pictured in "The News Herald" office. Cobb became publisher of "The News Herald" upon her father’s death in 1916 and served in that position until her death in 1959. This photo was created by Greene Studio and submitted by Susan Fitz McAninch to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the Burke County Public Library.

1916

No mention of News Herald history would be complete without including one of the most influential and independent women in Burke County history, Beatrice Cobb. Most of the text of this article is quoted from her biography, written by Edna Mae Herman for “The Heritage of Burke County, Volume 1,” published in 1981.

“Known affectionately as Miss Bea, she was a prominent figure, not only in newspaper circles, but also in the Morganton community and the state of North Carolina,” Herman wrote.

In 1916, Beatrice took over ownership of “The News-Herald” upon the death of her father, the late T.G. Cobb. She was the eldest of six daughters of T.G. and Ella Cobb.

She had been a teacher for several years at Hickory High School before being named principal of Murphy High School in 1913. She resigned the Murphy position to return to Morganton to assist her father in the operation of the newspaper, due to his declining health. Beatrice taught at Morganton High School for three years while assisting her father.

“At his death, local business leaders urged her to become the publisher, which she did with vigor and enthusiasm,” Herman wrote.

Just days after her father’s death, The News Herald, which was then a weekly newspaper, published its first edition under the management of Beatrice Cobb on July 13, 1916. The next regular edition was due Thursday, July 20, but that week, western North Carolina experienced a widespread catastrophic flood, cutting off lines of communication and commerce throughout the state. Under Cobb’s leadership, “The News-Herald” rose to the occasion and published extra daily editions for four days, beginning with Tuesday, July 18.

News Herald history pic 4.jpg

"The News-Herald" was printed only once per week in 1916. Then a catastrophic flood in western North Carolina prompted the newspaper to print extra editions daily during the week of July 18. This is an image of the main headline on the front page of "The News-Herald Extra" edition on July 19, 1916. This image was provided by The History Museum of Burke County.

1916-56

By 1922, Beatrice Cobb was sufficiently well-known in the newspaper field to be elected secretary-treasurer of the North Carolina Press Association, a position she held until her death 37 years later. All the while, she was busy expanding “The News-Herald,” changing from a weekly to a semi-weekly publication in 1933, publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. “The Valdese News” was printed as an offshoot of “The News Herald” from 1938 until sometime after the 1950s.

In addition to her work with the newspaper, Cobb was elected North Carolina’s Democratic National Committeewoman in 1934 and served until 1952. She was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 1949 from the University of North Carolina.

Cobb was also known as “Miss 181” in state circles, because of her vigorous crusade for the completion of Burke’s over-the-mountain highway. Her efforts didn’t end until NC 181 was completed. Highway officials voted to name it “Beatrice Cobb Highway.”

News Herald history pic 5.jpg

Pictured is a New Year’s cartoon from "The News Herald" drawn by local resident, R. L. Patton Jr. and published Jan. 6, 1921.

1956-present

In 1956, the newspaper went to a daily edition, Monday through Friday. In the early 1970s, “The News-Herald” dropped the hyphen from its name, becoming “The News Herald,” letting go of the last official holdover from the newspaper’s beginnings. In 1984, the Sunday edition was added.

Beatrice Cobb died from acute leukemia at the age of 70 on Sept. 11, 1959. At the time, it was written that “she had parlayed a small printing shop into a modern publishing enterprise through energy, aggressiveness and womanly intuition.”

In addition to being a leading editor and publisher and a national figure in Democratic politics, Cobb dedicated herself to aiding her friends and those less fortunate. She wanted her helpfulness to live after her death, so in her will, she specified that earnings from her estate go to 20 beneficiaries, including churches, schools, institutions and worthy causes. The Beatrice Cobb Trust still provides benefits to this day.

News Herald history pic 7.jpg

Beatrice Cobb, editor/publisher of "The News Herald" from 1916 until her death in 1959, is pictured in "The News Herald" office, which was located in the 200 block of North Sterling Street until it moved to Collett Street in October of 1961. This photo was created by June Glenn Jr. and submitted by the History Museum of Burke County to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the Burke County Public Library.

To learn more about Burke County history, visit the North Carolina Room at the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library or contact 828-764-9266 or ljohnston@bcpls.org.

