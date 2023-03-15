A pastor’s wife who moved to Morganton at the dawn of the 20th century has left a legacy of care for fellow human beings that still shines brightly today.

Mary Hughson is most well-known for co-founding Grace Hospital, now UNC Health Blue Ridge, and managing the hospital for years after her husband’s death.

Hughson was born in 1858 in Brooklyn, New York, according to a biography compiled by Joyce Weaver, director of library and archives of the Mint Museum in Charlotte. She married the Rev. Walter Hughson in 1879, and the couple had three children. In 1901, the family moved from Detroit, Michigan to Morganton so Walter could serve as rector at Grace Episcopal Church.

Another biography of the Hughsons published in “The Heritage of Burke County 1981” describes Mary as a “dedicated church worker” who, along with her husband, focused on mission work as soon as they arrived.

A previous News Herald article describes how the couple was eager to open a mission for residents of the Quaker Meadows community in Morganton, since the poor condition of the roads at the time would not allow them to travel to Grace Episcopal to attend services if it rained. In addition, the closest school for their children to attend was three miles away. The Hughsons raised funds to build St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, named for Mary Hughson, on land in the Quaker Meadows neighborhood donated by a Grace Episcopal Church member. The church also served as a school.

“When the one-room schoolhouse was finally built, church members began holding services there on Sundays,” the article reads.

The Hughsons felt particularly called to ensure the well-being of parishioners.

“Their deep concern for the health of persons with whom they worked in the missions led to the employment in 1903 of Maria Purdon Allen as (Episcopalian) district nurse,” the “Heritage” biography reads.

Allen played a key role in partnering with the Hughsons to found the first hospital in Burke County by writing an article in 1905 for a national church publication advertising the need for a hospital in the area, which attracted donations for the project. The Hughsons used the funds to purchase a tract of land on King Street across the street from Grace Episcopal’s rectory and built Grace Hospital, which opened Aug. 1, 1906.

“The hospital had two white wards, one male and one female, with four beds each and a crib, and an annex for Black patients, with two wards of four beds each,” a history of the facility preserved by the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation reads. “The hospital had an operating room and a dispensary.”

The hospital had one doctor, Dr. Edward Phifer Sr. Allen served as superintendent of nurses.

The Hughsons had little time to enjoy the success of the project, as Walter was called to serve as rector to a church in Waynesville the same year the hospital opened. The assignment was short-lived, as Walter died two years later. At that time, Mary returned to Morganton and became general manager/superintendent of Grace Hospital, a position she held for 16 years.

“During her long tenure as superintendent, Mrs. Hughson had many devoted admirers and became the soul of the hospital,” the hospital’s history reads.

Mamie Collett Kistler, one of those admirers, shared how Mary continued to raise funds to keep the facility running.

“She made a yearly circuit of the great cities of eastern America, telling the needs of the field in which she labored and garnering large sums of money to carry on the great enterprise to which she had pledged her life,” Collett wrote in a public tribute.

In addition to her work with the hospital, Mary continued carrying out mission activities in the mountain communities.

“She went into the coves of surrounding mountains, bringing words of cheer, as well as material help, to the forgotten people of the hills,” Collett said. “Time and again she took young girls from the homes of destitute or afflicted parents, taught them, built them up physically and spiritually and sent them forth into the world equipped for life’s sternest battles and filled with a portion of her love for humanity.”

Mary also helped to found a women’s suffrage organization called the Morganton Equal Suffrage League in 1913, according to Weaver’s biography. Weaver said it is believed to have been the first established suffrage league in the state. She notes that Mary also served as chair of the YWCA and raised funds for the World War I effort.

Mary died in 1924 due to complications from heart disease, according to her biography. Her obituary names her an “angel of mercy” to the citizens of Morganton and surrounding communities.

“It is generally agreed that she has been the motive power that has accomplished such big things for Grace Hospital, and thereby for the town and county,” the obituary reads.

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge, reflected on Mary’s legacy and agreed.

“While both Hughsons are usually given credit for founding the hospital, Mrs. Hughson imbued the hospital with heart,” Bailey said. “I greatly admire her. From what I understand, she was responsible for establishing the policy of giving care to anyone who needed it, no matter their race or ability to pay. And that policy remains today.

“During her tenure, she wrote annual reports and kept meticulous records, accounting for every penny raised. These reports are fascinating to read, as she not only commented on hospital business, but offered insight into the measles epidemic in 1911, the great flood of 1918 and the flu epidemic in 1919. Mrs. Hughson ensured that Grace Hospital treated tuberculosis patients – the only general hospital in North Carolina to have a tuberculosis department at the time.

“Burke County was very fortunate to have someone with her compassion and dedication working alongside the first nurse, Maria Allen, and the first physician, Dr. Edward Phifer. These three were unstoppable, and we owe them a huge thank you for creating such an outstanding legacy for us to follow and emulate.”