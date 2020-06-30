Petitions on fate of statue spread in the days following protest

Petitions both in favor of and against Morganton’s Confederate statue have spread in the days after the Saturday clash over it.

A petition calling for the removal of the statue has received more than 2,500 signatures on change.org. Its organizer, Tyler Hastings, spoke to reporters Tuesday morning in front of the monument about why he believes it should be taken down.

He said when he saw the “disruption and discourse” on the square Saturday afternoon, he wanted to give people who want to see the statue respectfully removed the option to have their voices heard.

“All of these people that gathered here to protect what they view as a symbol of their heritage, I can empathize with them,” Hastings said. “But the message that the statue is sending isn’t one of only heritage, it’s also sending one of racial divisiveness that has been so prominent in our country over the last, especially, three or so years.”

He said it might be a symbol of heritage for some, but it’s a symbol of hate to others.

“I feel that statues and memorials such as these deserve a place in a war history museum,” Hastings said. “Where they can be seen as just that, war history, not as a symbolic representation of who we are as a city and as a community.”

He again said he empathized with people who feel the statue represents their heritage and people who fought against the overpowering Union at the time, but said that the war, in large part, was fought over slavery.

“I don’t think that anything that honors or represents that has a place right here in our town’s main center,” Hastings said.