Furnifold in the Snow, circa 1945 – Margaret Caroline Hamilton and Cecil Dane Hamilton Jr. playing in the snow. The house was located at 308 Tate St. in Morganton. It was built in 1903 by Elam Edmondson, a retired naval chaplain, who named it "Maney Heights." R.T. Claywell, the second owner of the house, named it "Furnifold" after a close friend, Sen. Furnifold Simmons of Eastern North Carolina. The house was gutted by fire in April 1953. The Hamiltons owned the house at that time. Caroline Hamilton Ervin provided this image to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the NC Room of the Burke County Public Library.

