Police officer rose above discrimination to serve honorably

Johnson explained that their hiring came at the request of people of color living in the area, who believed that judges trying African American citizens for crimes were giving them much more lenient sentences than white people committing the same crimes to keep neighborhoods of color unstable and crime-ridden.

“Crime was getting so bad among the Blacks, until the Black citizens went to the town board and pleaded and demanded that they put on Black officers to take care of the Black neighborhoods and cut down on crime,” Johnson said. “We got to talking to the higher-ups in the courts — the lawyers and the judges — and kindly demanded equal justice.”

Facing discrimination

Fleming was 39 years old when he became an officer. He and Johnson faced many discriminatory hurdles on the job. The sketch on Fleming reported he was expected to wear other officers’ discarded uniforms.

“The underarms of the white shirts still smelled of the previous officer’s body odor,” Forney wrote. “His wife tried relentlessly to remove the odor. She often remarked to Fleming about how much she hated ironing the smelly shirts.”

Fleming wasn’t even allowed to drive a patrol car, but was forced to carry out his duties on foot.