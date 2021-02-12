Police officer rose above discrimination to serve honorably

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
The late Forrest Greenlee Fleming was the first African American officer hired to work for the Morganton Police Department in 1950.
He was born in Burke County on April 12, 1911, according to research compiled by local resident Ann Moncrief. He drove a cab for the Burke Cab Co., which he co-owned, before going into law enforcement.
“He had never even considered the idea of being a policeman until a chance meeting with a lawyer in Durham,” reads a biographical sketch on Fleming written by Jennifer Forney in 2006. “Fleming and his then-future wife, Marjorie, went to Durham on business regarding his brother. While there, Forrest was talking to a lawyer, and he mentioned that the city of Morganton was hiring Black officers, but no one had applied. The lawyer asked Fleming what he did for a living. When Fleming answered him, the lawyer asked why he couldn’t apply for the job.”
Clarence Johnson, the second African American police officer hired to work at the Morganton Police Department, elaborated on why the department was recruiting Black officers in a video presented by Western Piedmont Community College for Black History Month in 2018.
Johnson explained that their hiring came at the request of people of color living in the area, who believed that judges trying African American citizens for crimes were giving them much more lenient sentences than white people committing the same crimes to keep neighborhoods of color unstable and crime-ridden.
“Crime was getting so bad among the Blacks, until the Black citizens went to the town board and pleaded and demanded that they put on Black officers to take care of the Black neighborhoods and cut down on crime,” Johnson said. “We got to talking to the higher-ups in the courts — the lawyers and the judges — and kindly demanded equal justice.”
Facing discrimination
Fleming was 39 years old when he became an officer. He and Johnson faced many discriminatory hurdles on the job. The sketch on Fleming reported he was expected to wear other officers’ discarded uniforms.
“The underarms of the white shirts still smelled of the previous officer’s body odor,” Forney wrote. “His wife tried relentlessly to remove the odor. She often remarked to Fleming about how much she hated ironing the smelly shirts.”
Fleming wasn’t even allowed to drive a patrol car, but was forced to carry out his duties on foot.
“When he went from one neighborhood to another, he had to wait for a white officer to pick him up,” read an article on Fleming published in The News Herald in 2012.
He used that to his advantage, though.
“Patrolling on foot gave Fleming the opportunity to interact with the residents and get to know them,” Forney’s sketch reads. “He bonded with the young people, becoming a father figure to some. In those days, people looked out for each other’s children, and Fleming did not hesitate to notify parents when their children were misbehaving. He was stern, but he also was kind.”
Fleming wasn’t allowed to arrest white people when he first became a police officer, either. The sketch and article describe how Fleming was ordered to detain white offenders only and call for a white officer to arrest them. He caused a stir in the community at one point when he arrested a prominent white physician for driving while impaired. The doctor, who had been driving erratically, actually had a bottle of whiskey on him when Fleming had him get out of his car.
“When it came to the law, Forrest did not shrink from his duty,” Forney wrote. “As time passed and the social and political climates changed, Fleming became a full-fledged officer with all (his) rights.”
Long career
Fleming stayed with force until the mid-1970s, during which time he was promoted to sergeant and was responsible for training new officers, a growing number of whom were African American.
He was a member of the N.C. Law Enforcement Association and served on its board of directors and as its sergeant-at-arms. He also was a member of the N.C. Black Policemen’s Association.
Fleming was active in his church, Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in Morganton, serving as a trustee and steward. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the 20th Century Club and the Burke County branch of the NAACP, and served as a Scoutmaster.
He retired from the Morganton Police Department in 1975 after serving for 25 years.
“Upon his retirement, the residents in Morganton gave him a banquet in his honor,” Forney wrote.
He died on Jan. 17, 1992, at age 80.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.