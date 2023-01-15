Sankofa: The power of history - Burke County Notebook

In Ghana, West Africa, home of my Akan ancestors, there is a principle known as “Sankofa,” which means that one should seek knowledge and engage in the patient, intelligent examination of the past as a way of informing the future.

It’s rare that I become so engaged with a book that I plow through it in a day, but I sat down with Larry J. Griffin’s “Slavery in Wilkes County North Carolina” early one Friday morning, planning to read a chapter or two as a resource for a university course I’m teaching. As each chapter built an anticipation for the next, I finally put the book down after reading it cover to cover.

Based on a series of award-winning, research-based news articles from the “Record of Wilkes” titled “Setting the Record Straight,” Griffin calls his book a “historical expose” intended to separate fiction from fact regarding local beliefs and tales about slavery. With extensive community collaboration, he wove together a series of interrelated stories about free people of color, enslaved African Americans, and those whom law and custom called their owners.

The focus of the book is Wilkes County, but I was intrigued to find prominent Burke County names among its pages: Avery, Bouchelle, Caldwell, Erwin, Harper, Hawkins, McDowell, McKesson, Tate, Walton and others. My curiosity also was stirred by my Caldwell County roots with references to names in my family tree: Dula, Harshaw, Horton, Lenoir, Patterson. I can’t describe how it felt to see the names of known ancestors leap from the pages of primary resources and public records, telling stories of slavery and life in this region before the Civil War.

An interesting account of Burke County’s early slave trade involvement went back to the 1790s and focused on William Walton Jr., a merchant who moved to Morganton to open a mercantile business. Walton discovered that the slave trade was a lucrative and open enterprise and arranged to purchase enslaved people directly from slave ships arriving in Charleston. He then sent them to his 600-acre plantation in Burke County where they were taught English and local farming techniques in preparation for sale.

John Inscoe, Morganton-born University of Georgia history professor emeritus, indicates that nine families comprised Burke County’s slaveholding elite. Walton sold unfree people to these and other households across the region until the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade ended in 1808.

With this and similar local entrepreneurial ventures, the population of enslaved people grew more in Burke than in other Appalachian counties. The 1860 Federal Census reports that 26% of Burke County’s population was enslaved, down slightly from 27% in 1850. According to Wilma Dunaway, Virginia Tech history professor emerita, Burke County, North Carolina had one of the largest recorded enslaved populations in the Appalachian region, which included 215 mountain counties across nine states at the time of the Civil War.

Another story of local interest is told of Dr. Thomas Slater Bouchelle, born in Morganton around 1804 to the elder Dr. Thomas Bouchelle and his second wife, Clarissa. Starting with a modest holding of seven enslaved people, he increased his human chattel within a five-year period to become one of the largest slaveholders in Wilkes County. To protect his growing business interests, Bouchelle partnered with two other wealthy Wilkes County slaveholders to be the “patty-rollers” or patrollers, whose task was to apprehend and punish enslaved people who were away from their owners’ plantations without written permission. During the same period, Bouchelle served as Wilkes County Clerk and Master of Equity.

The most personally impactful story concerned my great-great-great-great-grandfather, William Dula. I grew up hearing stories about my ancestors, including “Captain William” from my father, and nearly a decade ago, my lineage to this Revolutionary War Patriot was established with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. I knew that after the war he moved to Wilkes County and became one of its wealthiest European settlers. I also knew that his last will and testament passed more than 80 enslaved people to his children.

Griffin’s book informed me that in 1810, Capt. William Dula owned more enslaved people than anyone in Wilkes County, which at that time extended to the border of Burke. And Dula was only one of several of my slaveholding forefathers who appear in the text. Once again, I can’t describe how I processed this knowledge. In truth, I’m still working through it. I wonder if some of the enslaved people Capt. William owned were also my ancestors.

About two years ago, my husband and I visited the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, where Capt. William’s hat is on permanent loan. As the gloved curator lifted the fragile old stovepipe hat from its archival container, placing me in real-time and space with a relic that was worn daily by my ancestor more than 200 years ago, I was conflicted. When we think of our ancestors, we want to assume that they would be benevolently inclined toward us. I wonder if that would be the case for my fourth great-grandfather and me.

Describing Sankofa, Jerry Gore of the National Underground Railroad Museum says, “We can’t live in the past, but we can learn from it.” Larry J. Griffin’s work underscores the power of history to generate transformative knowledge, to positively impact the present and the future and to grapple in useful ways with the past.