Service officer helps veterans through job and volunteer work

Molly Eller faithfully served her country and is now serving veterans in the community.

Eller, who has been the veteran’s service officer for Burke County since 2016, also spent 14 years in the U.S. Army and Navy, according to a previous News Herald article. Her service included deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany.

A native of South Beach, Florida, she joined the Navy in 2002 at the age of 27. She began her military career as an airman and later became a quartermaster (shipboard navigation). When she switched over to the Army, she worked as a patient administrator for combat and Army hospitals and clinics. She also worked in Army veterinarian clinics taking care of service animals.

After a medical discharge from the Army, Eller settled in McDowell County with her husband and children and earned a health informatics technology certification from McDowell Tech Community College. She graduated with honors and was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honor Society.

While earning her certification, she completed an internship with NC Works. Afterward, one of her contacts there let her know that the veterans’ service officer position in Burke County had become available.