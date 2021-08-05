 Skip to main content
Share your thoughts on this 20th anniversary of 9/11
alert top story

Share your thoughts on this 20th anniversary of 9/11

Sept 11-Victim Fund

In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. 

 Richard Drew, The Associated Press

Twenty years ago this Sept. 11, terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew fought back. Burke County native Eric Cranford was killed when the plane struck the Pentagon.

The brazen, three-pronged assault left nearly 3,000 dead and the nation in turmoil.

On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, we're asking readers to share their thoughts. What do you remember from that time? What have we learned?

We'll publish comments online and some in print in our Sept. 10 edition. Please limit responses to no more than 250 words and submit them by Aug. 27. Please include your name and city or town of residence.

Send responses to editor@morganton.com (include Sept. 11 in the subject line) or by mail to The News Herald, P.O. Box 280, Morganton, N.C., 28680.

