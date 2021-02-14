Social worker spends lifetime serving community

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Burke County native Bruce Hawkins was inspired early on to serve the community and has spent a lifetime doing so.
Even before he graduated from Olive Hill High School, he had a role model showing him that he could make a difference in people’ lives.
“Prior to entering college, I had a relative who was working as a social worker, and I was impressed with what he was doing at that time,” Hawkins said. “I grew up assisting elderly people in my community, and social work allowed me to enter into a profession where I could give back to others.”
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro in 1966 and a Bachelor of Social Work from Livingstone College in Salisbury in 1978.
He worked at Broughton Hospital for 33 ½ years in various positions, including social worker, Medicaid coordinator and social work supervisor. He officially retired in 2000, but still works there part time as a licensed clinical social worker.
“I enjoy working under administrators who care about the employees and observing firsthand the excellent care and treatment our patients receive,” Hawkins said.
His experiences there highlighted the need for robust community support.
“The one thing I found most challenging was the lack of resources available for patients upon discharge,” Hawkins said. “Also having to work around the stigma that was and is associated with mental illness (was difficult).”
He is most known for serving on the Burke County Board of Education (1979-87) and on the Burke County Board of Commissioners (2008-12). He was the first African-American chair of the Burke County school board.
“My two children motivated me to run for the school board, as I wanted to be assured they would receive a quality education,” Hawkins said. “At the time, I was actively involved with the Drexel Elementary PTA and was president for one year. Also, I wanted to be assured that their teachers were allowed to teach in pleasing environments and had the necessary tools to do so.”
He helped lead the school system through a period of rapid expansion.
“The greatest accomplishment, in my opinion, while serving on the school board, was the approval of a 1-cent sales tax for the construction of new schools and maintenance of existing schools over a 10-year time period,” Hawkins said. “Prior to leaving the board, we had constructed three new middle schools, East Burke Middle, Heritage Middle and Liberty Middle School.”
He served as chair of the Board of Commissioners in 2010 and as vice chair in 2008 and 2011.
“I was most pleased to serve with a board who, at that time, put our citizens over partisan politics,” Hawkins said. “Also, I was pleased that we did not have to raise property taxes.”
As I looked back on my favorite stories of the year, I realized the common theme among them …
He has volunteered for many other community organizations over his lifetime, including:
- Valdese Jaycees (former member and president)
- Burke County Hospice board of directors
- Burke County Board of Social Services
- Burke County United Way board of directors
- Burke County American Red Cross board of directors
- Burke County Council on Alcoholism
- Mental Health Partners board of directors
- Burke County Tourism board of directors
- Burke County Partnership for Children board of directors
- Burke County Courthouse Advisory Committee
- Western Piedmont Council of Government Policy Board
He currently serves as a trustee of Western Piedmont Community College, acting as chair for two years and vice chair for one year. He is a member of the Valdese Rotary Club and served as its president from 2009-10. He represented the club at the Rotary International convention in Birmingham, England, in 2009. In addition, he serves as a deacon in his church, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Valdese. He and his wife have two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He has received several recognitions for his volunteer work:
- Recipient of the 2015 Service Above Self Award by the Valdese Rotary
- Citizen of the Year in 1987 by the Burke County Branch of the NAACP
- Outstanding School Board Member of District One in 1986
- Voted Best County Elected Official in 2011-2012 by The Morganton News Herald
- Voted Citizen of the Year in 1980 and 2011 by the Delta Nu Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
- Voted Citizen of the Year in 2013 by the Xi Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
He shared advice for young people pondering how they can make a difference in their communities.
“First and foremost, I would encourage our young people to pursue a college education and upon completion, get rooted in their chosen profession and then get involved in community organizations, various boards, and even consider running for an elected position,” Hawkins said. “Getting involved will assure you a seat (at the table) where decisions are being made without standing on the outside, looking in.”
As someone who helped break down racial barriers in the community he continues to serve, he shared his thoughts on Black History Month.
“Black History Month to me is a time to think and reflect on what it means to be an African American and to reflect back on the activists and organizers of the past who fought for racial equality for everyone,” Hawkins said. “Also, I would like people to keep in mind that Black History Month is not about what was done to African Americans, but about what we were able to endure, overcome, and what we have been able to achieve.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.