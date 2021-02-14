Social worker spends lifetime serving community

He has received several recognitions for his volunteer work:

Recipient of the 2015 Service Above Self Award by the Valdese Rotary

Citizen of the Year in 1987 by the Burke County Branch of the NAACP

Outstanding School Board Member of District One in 1986

Voted Best County Elected Official in 2011-2012 by The Morganton News Herald

Voted Citizen of the Year in 1980 and 2011 by the Delta Nu Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Voted Citizen of the Year in 2013 by the Xi Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

He shared advice for young people pondering how they can make a difference in their communities.

“First and foremost, I would encourage our young people to pursue a college education and upon completion, get rooted in their chosen profession and then get involved in community organizations, various boards, and even consider running for an elected position,” Hawkins said. “Getting involved will assure you a seat (at the table) where decisions are being made without standing on the outside, looking in.”

As someone who helped break down racial barriers in the community he continues to serve, he shared his thoughts on Black History Month.

“Black History Month to me is a time to think and reflect on what it means to be an African American and to reflect back on the activists and organizers of the past who fought for racial equality for everyone,” Hawkins said. “Also, I would like people to keep in mind that Black History Month is not about what was done to African Americans, but about what we were able to endure, overcome, and what we have been able to achieve.”

