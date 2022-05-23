Speaker to discuss Revolutionary War-era naval strategies

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome local historian Don Wright, who will speak about the significance of ships during the Revolutionary War at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series. The event is free and open to the community.

The maritime economy of the 13 American colonies was increasingly restricted and harassed by acts of Parliament leading up to the appearance in Boston of a fleet of British warships, according to a press release on the presentation. The Royal Navy was there to enforce those restrictions. The merchant vessels of New England and their cargoes were subject to seizure or impounded for import duties. The illegal trade with France and the Caribbean Islands was threatened.

The colonists had no navy and certainly nothing to fight 74 gun British ships of the line. But the colonists did have merchant vessels, a number of which became privateers. Merchant vessels generally were smaller, more nimble, had lesser draft and had better upwind performance. Admiral Howe’s 74 gunships would spend most of the war anchored in Staten Island Bay or on escort duty. Trade with the Caribbean was hugely important to battle the colonists and the islanders. After 1778, the inward islands became a free-for-all, with the British fighting everyone.

Wright is the retired founder and president of Wright Table Company (1971-2019), a manufacturer of high-end 18th-century French and English reproductions and custom case goods made in Burke County. He maintains he had the finest employees he could hope to work for.

Born in New York City, and a native of Baltimore, Maryland, he grew up around boats and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Coast. A pilot, Wright served on the Morganton-Lenoir Airport Authority from 1983-2008.

He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park. He is married to San Francisco-native Paddy Wright, his wife of 42 years, and has four children and three grandchildren.

The museum, located at 201 W. Meeting St., will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols during the event. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.