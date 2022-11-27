The story of the Hmong people through Tea Yang

My husband Dean and I went to the Historic Morganton Festival this year and spent most of our time at the historic Burke County courthouse. While there, we met Tea Yang, values and culture manager for The Industrial Commons, and co-collaborator of the “Hmong American Experience: Stories and Artifacts Exhibition” with the Historic Burke Foundation.

Among other artifacts, the exhibition houses intricately embroidered story cloths or pictorial narratives of scenes and stories crafted by Hmong refugees after the Vietnam War. One story cloth which fascinated us told a brief history of the Hmong people, including their role in the long Vietnam War and their eventual immigration to the United States. Fascinated with the Hmong story, we made an appointment to hear more at a later date.

Tea makes it clear she does not consider herself a historian, only that she has an immense passion to provide a platform to bring the Hmong story, and the stories of other communities, to the public space through the Hometown Walkabout, TIC’s diversity, equity and inclusion program. The exhibition was the realization of a lifelong dream for her.

“Hmong means ‘free people,’ and that unwavering need for independence and self-governance has led to many large exoduses throughout our history to escape persecution, but our origins can be traced back to China’s Yellow and Yangtze River, where it is believed that the Hmong were the first to cultivate rice and to spread it throughout Asia,” Tea said. “We made our way into Southeast Asia to escape the oppressive Qing Dynasty in the 18th century, and then out of Southeast Asia when Laos fell to communism after the Vietnam War.

“A large group of Hmong people settled in mountain regions of Laos, became slash and burn farmers and gained intimate knowledge of the Ho Chi Minh trails that ran through those mountains.”

She pointed to the story cloth scene which depicts the Hmong’s involvement as allies to the United States in the “Secret War,” the Lao-theater of the Vietnam War.

“Leading up to the Vietnam War, Laos was declared a neutral country by the 1962 Geneva Accords,” Tea said. “However, the North Vietnamese Army was filtering their supplies through the Ho Chi Minh trails to South Vietnam. In response, the CIA covertly recruited the Hmong into what they called ‘Special Guerilla Units’ to disrupt these supply lines and rescue American pilots who were shot down while bombing these trails. This was the largest covert, paramilitary operation at the time — and the CIA conducted these missions without the American public or Congress’ knowledge.

“To date, Laos is the most heavily bombed nation in history, because of the U.S. bombing missions, dropping over 270 million bombs—80 million of which did not detonate on impact, but remained in the ground. To this day, farmers in Laos can unknowingly strike an unexploded bomb from the Vietnam War era, and set it off—killing or maiming them. Children are killed or hurt if they mistake unearthed bombs for toys. Laos has one of the highest rates of injuries and deaths from cluster munitions, and only about 1% of these bombs have been found and removed.”

Tea and her family’s journey to the U.S. was a direct result of the Vietnam War.

“The atrocities of war do not end when peace treaties are signed,” she said. “I was born in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, and my family had to flee Laos in 1986 to escape certain death. By the time I was 4, we had lived in three refugee camps in Thailand.”

It was the Refugee Act of 1980 that allowed the Hmong to immigrate to the U.S., where they were given permanent resident alien status. Many came here thinking the American public knew they were U.S. allies in the Vietnam War, but that was not the case. It wasn’t until the ‘90s that this became public information. Tea explained that the Hmong Secret War veterans do not receive veterans’ benefits because the covert CIA-led missions were not part of the Department of Defense’s operations.

The Hmong have been in the U.S. for nearly 50 years now. Like Tea’s family, most came here threadbare and barely clinging onto life, but they managed to re-establish roots and kinship in a foreign land.

“North Carolina has the fourth largest Hmong population in the U.S., but it was not one of the original resettlement states for Hmong refugees,” Tea said. “Most were resettled in urban areas in California, Minnesota and Wisconsin and did not acclimate well to their new homes. North Carolina was an attractive alternative, due to textile and furniture job opportunities and the natural beauty of its geography.

“My family has been in North Carolina since 1993, and my parents worked so hard to give us the opportunity to not only survive here, but to thrive. I have been here longer than anywhere else, and I am incredibly place-based, which drives my work to continue to make this community better and more welcoming.”

“The Hmong American Experience Stories and Artifacts Exhibition” at the historic Burke County courthouse will be on display until August 2023.