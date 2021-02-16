Wife of local legend had her own community impact

“She was a superhero of mine,” Sitton said. “She was instrumental in getting other African Americans in the community to donate (items). She was one of the hardest workers we’ve had in the museum.”

Nettie dedicated her time and talents to other organizations, serving on Western Piedmont’s board of trustees, and as registrar and polling judge at the Burke County Board of Elections.

She was a member of the Burke County branch of the NAACP, the Community Foundation of Burke County, the Burke County Democratic Women and the American Association of University Women. She volunteered with the Burke County Senior Center and the Catawba Valley Girl Scouts, and helped support the Lake James Fire Department.

“Mrs. McIntosh was a tireless and dedicated community volunteer and organizer,” her biography reads. “She felt it important to take an interest in the community and make a contribution to help it grow.”

Church supporter