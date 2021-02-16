Wife of local legend had her own community impact

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
One of Burke County’s treasures was usually regarded as the “wind beneath the wings” of her more well-known husband, but the late Nettie Mae McGimpsey McIntosh (1927-2014), wife of the late Rev. W. Flemon “Mac” McIntosh Jr., led a legendary life of her own.
Dr. Leslie McKesson dedicated the 2018 Black History Month program at Western Piedmont Community College to her. McKesson, who was dean of business, public services and academic support at Western Piedmont at the time, described Nettie, a native of the Lake James area, as a brilliant scholar who graduated from Olive Hill High School in Morganton, the only high school for African Americans in Burke County before integration.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at N.C. Agricultural and Technical State College, now N.C. A&T State University, and pursued graduate studies. She taught at Wiley College in Texas before returning to teach at Olive Hill, where she met her future husband, who was known as "Reverend Mac." They married in 1951.
After the birth of the McIntoshs’ three children, Yvette, Willie and Willette, McKesson said J. Iverson Riddle asked Nettie to teach at Western Carolina Center, now the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, the main facility in Burke County that serves those with developmental disabilities.
“Miss Nettie was a remarkable educator in every setting: from a segregated classroom with multiple grades in one room, to helping children with developmental disabilities, to vocational rehabilitation at Broughton Hospital and volunteering at Oak Hill Elementary and Table Rock Middle schools during her retirement years,” McKesson said.
Historical work
Nettie was an avid historian, serving as the vice president of the Burke County Historical Society. She worked with other volunteers on a two-volume encyclopedia called “Burke County Heritage — North Carolina,” which became an invaluable compendium of local history. She also helped many churches compile and preserve their histories.
“She was a skilled researcher, and was considered the authority on the history of Fonta Flora, the early Burke County community that is now covered by Lake James,” McKesson said.
Nettie worked hard to preserve the history of local African Americans, serving as chair of the Committee for the Preservation of Black History. Sixteen years ago, she helped found a Black History Month celebration called “The Gathering of the People” that has convened annually ever since, supported by the Burke County Public Library.
She helped found the History Museum of Burke County in 2003, donating some of her family’s heirlooms for display. Judge Claude Sitton, the museum’s director, said these included quilts, an old wash-pot and photographs of family members.
“She was a superhero of mine,” Sitton said. “She was instrumental in getting other African Americans in the community to donate (items). She was one of the hardest workers we’ve had in the museum.”
Nettie dedicated her time and talents to other organizations, serving on Western Piedmont’s board of trustees, and as registrar and polling judge at the Burke County Board of Elections.
She was a member of the Burke County branch of the NAACP, the Community Foundation of Burke County, the Burke County Democratic Women and the American Association of University Women. She volunteered with the Burke County Senior Center and the Catawba Valley Girl Scouts, and helped support the Lake James Fire Department.
“Mrs. McIntosh was a tireless and dedicated community volunteer and organizer,” her biography reads. “She felt it important to take an interest in the community and make a contribution to help it grow.”
Church supporter
Nettie was active at Shiloh AME Church in Morganton, where she was a lifelong member. She served as the church’s secretary for most of her working life, in addition to leading Christian education and Sunday school activities, according to her obituary. She was a member of the church’s Nina-Bess Missionary Society, the Stewardess Board No. 1 and the Ladies’ Aid Society, and was the pastor’s aide for a time as well.
“Miss Nettie served in numerous capacities, a favorite of which was church musician, which she performed for many years and passed on to her children,” McKesson said.
Her obituary said she taught piano to her two daughters, who both went into music ministry.
In addition to Nettie’s close ties to Shiloh AME, she also was known as the “First Lady” of Green Street Presbyterian Church for the nearly 50 years that her husband pastored there.
She looked further outward through membership in the N.C. Center for International Understanding/Friendship Force, an international organization promoting understanding among cultures around the world.
Nettie McIntosh died Jan. 17, 2014.
“She leaves behind a legacy of excellence and genuine love for mankind,” McKesson said. “Her faith was real, and her humility was genuine. She gave encouragement instinctively, imparted wisdom and knowledge unselfishly and believed in the power of every person’s potential. She was an inspiration and a role model to many. Our community is better because she lived among us.”
