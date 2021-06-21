Holiday celebration gets new name, date

The Duck Races offer new twists this year. Instead of two races, there will be four, and instead of tickets, participants will be given small keepsake ducks. Every keepsake duck will be numbered to match a duck in one of the four races. About 20 minutes after the first race, the subsequent race begins, and that continues until all four races are completed.

Winners of the four races will receive $200 and must be present to claim their prize. Likewise for second place finishers, who receive $50. If winners are not present, prizes will go to the top two duck holders who are present. The races will conclude by 2 p.m. and the party will wrap up at 3 p.m.

“People in the past have said they really want to take their duck home after the race, and that wasn’t feasible, because we had to race them again next year,” said Ann Swinkola, who organizes the races for the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club. “So, we eliminated the raffle ticket concept and will give them something to take home, still keeping the entry fee at $5.”

For more information, visit www.BannerElk.com or call 828-898-8395.